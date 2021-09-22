Sick students attending school growing concern

Fountain Hills Unified School District rolled out its updated Safe Return to School Plan (SRSP) last week and began operating under the guidelines therein. The SRSP outlines the guidelines and procedures local schools will follow concerning COVID-19 diagnosis, quarantine, safety precautions and the like. The plan is available to view at fountainhillsschools.org by highlighting the “Resources” tab and selecting “2021-2022 Return to School Plan.”