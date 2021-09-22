CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Let's be clear

By Harry Hover
Fountain Hills Times
 6 days ago

Most differences of perceptions and opinions are because of an unclear understanding of terms. I urge everyone do their own dictionary search. The following are basic clarifications:. Absolutism – The political doctrine and practice of unlimited centralized authority and absolute sovereignty, as vested especially in a monarch or dictator. Communism...

www.fhtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Letter: Let's focus on unity

Focus on unity. We need to remember that there are outstanding Democrats and Republicans. God loves us all. Pay careful attention to your own problems and words, for then you will get the satisfaction of a complete life well done. Don't blame others and don't criticize them for failures. Praise God for our magnificent country, and God loves all people, regardless of their mistakes.
LUBBOCK, TX
Pratt Tribune

Let’s ensure civility is a priority

“We just wish you’d stop lying about climate change” screamed Wednesday’s Sept. 1 Pratt Tribune Kiowa County Signal Editorial, indicting Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson on charges of being a corrupt liar full of “hot air”. One of the biggest problems in America today is inflammatory rhetoric engendering political polarization, leading...
U.S. POLITICS
New Times

Let's trounce voter suppression

With a sense of helplessness, we watch events in Afghanistan unfold and wildfires rage in this great state. Meanwhile, the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are strongly beckoning us to repeal the greatest threat to voting rights since Reconstruction. Hundreds of new voting...
ELECTIONS
Fountain Hills Times

More equal

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Orwell’s allegory is becoming reality. Some human animals have convinced themselves they are more equal by intellect and wealth than the humble majority of humans. The human rights Americans died for are being demolished by government mandates. The...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communism#Liberal Democracy#Republican
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
IMMIGRATION
yoursun.com

Let's get ready to redraw...

TALLAHASSEE — As legislators start the once-a-decade political redistricting process next week, a national group released polling data Thursday indicating most Floridians are opposed to “gerrymandering,” even if it helps their party gain seats. And the majority of the 428 registered voters who were polled have concerns about lawmakers getting...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
crusadernews.com

Let’s talk controversy

A new law passed in Texas has caused many headlines on the news throughout the states and debates between friends and family. Crusader News went to the streets to see what the students of Seward County Community College think about the state’s new “Heart Bill.”. Students were asked for their...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Fountain Hills Times

Dems meet in person

The Fountain Hills Democratic Club met mostly in person for the first time since May. The group gathered at the Fountains Methodist Church Sept. 9. There also were some attending by Zoom. Cathy Sigmon spoke of the importance of making your voice heard about pending legislation in the state, to...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
The Independent

German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election

Two climate activists ended their hunger strike outside parliament after a leading candidate for chancellor of Germany agreed to a public meeting with them following Sunday's general election.The decision came just hours after the hunger strikers had escalated their protest Saturday, refusing liquids in addition to food. They had demanded that Olaf Scholz the candidate for the center-left Social Democrats declare publicly that Germany faces a climate emergency.The hunger strikers said Scholz called them on Saturday afternoon, seven hours after they stopped taking liquids, and agreed to a public meeting within a month after the vote. Scholz...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fountain Hills Times

Schweikert talks infrastructure

In remarks to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 16, Congressman David Schweikert (R-D6AZ) lamented the potential tax burden of the $3.4 trillion infrastructure proposal working its way through Congress. A Fountain Hills resident, Schweikert noted that the House Ways and Means Committee, of which he is...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy