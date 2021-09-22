Busy weekend

This weekend promises to be packed with fun and excitement, as the community celebrates both Oktoberfest and Fountain Hills High School Homecoming 2021. While the homecoming activities are not as numerous as pre-pandemic years, the football team is set to host a big game Friday evening, Sept. 24, when the Falcons take on American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North beginning at 7 p.m. Local students also have a “Disco Fever” dance to look forward to Saturday evening.