PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE RESOLUTION NO. 9-13-2021-02 REGARDING VACATION OF PORTIONS OF JUG FACTORY ROAD LOCATED IN ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA WHEREAS, pursuant to §23-4-2, et seq. of the Code of Alabama, 1975, the Elmore County Commission, being an owner of land, which is more fully described as follows and collectively known herein as "the subject portions of Jug Factory Road": PARCEL 3 (ELMORE COUNTY TO SARA AND SILAS MULDER TRUST) COMMENCE AT THE CONCRETE MONUMENT PURPORTED TO BE THE SE CORNER OF THE NW 1/4; OF THE NE 1/4; OF SECTION 24, T18N, R19E, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEG 21 MIN 30 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 1147.29 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00 DEG 42 MIN 15 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 583.41 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE NORTH 61 DEG 51 MIN 23 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 295.58 FEET TO A 1/2" REBAR CAPPED S.D. MARTIN 11726; THENCE SOUTH 29 DEG 48 MIN 43 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 425.69 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE SOUTH 68 DEG 38 MIN 32 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 78.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEG 11 MIN 20 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 28.14 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF MARSHELL ROAD (60' ROW); THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD NORTH 50 DEG 35 MIN 44 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 29.09 FEET TO A 1/2" REBAR (MARTIN); THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD NORTH 19 DEG 25 MIN 10 SEC EAST A DISTANCE OF 80.28 FEET TO A 1/2" REBAR (MARTIN) ON THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE EXISTING JUG FACTORY ROAD (60' ROW); THENCE ALONG THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE EXISTING JUG FACTORY ROAD, NORTH 68 DEG 38 MIN 32 SEC EAST A DISTANCE OF 50.84 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, SOUTH 21 DEG 21 MIN 28 SEC EAST A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINING 0.11 ACRES MORE OR LESS AND LYING IN THE NW 1/4; OF SECTION 24, T18N, R19E, ELMORE COUNTY ALABAMA. PARCEL 3A (ELMORE COUNTY TO SARA AND SILAS MULDER TRUST) THAT PORTION OF THE PRESCRIPTIVE RIGHT OF WAY LYING SOUTHEAST OF THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE NEW ALIGNMENT OF JUG FACTORY ROAD AS SHOWN ON THE RIGHT OF WAY MAP OF SAID NEW ALIGNMENT OF JUG FACTORY ROAD ON FILE IN THE ELMORE COUNTY ENGINEER'S OFFICE. SAID PARCEL CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 0.17 ACRES. PARCEL 4 (ELMORE COUNTY TO SWANEY) COMMENCE AT THE CONCRETE MONUMENT PURPORTED TO BE THE SE CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 24, T18N, R19E, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEG 21 MIN 30 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 1147.29 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00 DEG 42 MIN 15 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 583.41 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE NORTH 61 DEG 51 MIN 23 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 295.58 FEET TO A 1/2" REBAR CAPPED S.D. MARTIN 11 726 ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE EXISTING JUG FACTORY ROAD (60' ROW); THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT, SAID CURVE HAVING A RADIUS OF 656.16 FEET AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 17 DEG 28 MIN 09 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 29.65 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 16 DEG 12 MIN 28 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 184.76 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, SAID CURVE HAVING A RADIUS OF 255.00 FEET AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 42 DEG 25 MIN 30 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 225.31 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 68 DEG 38 MIN 32 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 78.73 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEG 11 MIN 20 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 28.14 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WA Y OF MARSHELL ROAD (60' ROW); THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, NORTH 50 DEG 35 MIN 44 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 29.09 FEET TO A 1/2" REBAR (MARTIN), AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, NORTH 19 DEG 25 MIN 10 SEC EAST A DISTANCE OF 80.28 FEET TO A 1/2" REBAR (MARTIN) ON THE WEST LINE OF THE EXISTING RIGHT OF WAY OF JUG FACTORY ROAD (60' ROW); THENCE ALONG THE SAID WEST LINE OF THE EXISTING ROAD, SOUTH 68 DEG 38 MIN 32 SEC WEST A DISTANCE OF 50.33 FEET TO A 1/2" REBAR (MARTIN) ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE NEW ALIGNMENT OF JUG FACTORY ROAD (60' ROW); THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, SOUTH 05 DEG 11 MIN 19 SEC EAST A DISTANCE OF 44.67 FEET TO A 1/2" REBAR (MARTIN), ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF MARSHELL ROAD (60' ROW); THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF JUG FACTORY ROAD, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID MARSHELL ROAD, SOUTH 51 DEG 21 MIN 37 SEC EAST A DISTANCE OF 20.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINING 0.04 ACRES MORE OR LESS AND LYING IN THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 24, T18N, R19E, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. WHEREAS, prior to taking action, the Elmore County Commission scheduled a public hearing to be held at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Elmore County Commission set for 5:00 p.m. on the 13th day of September, 2021, at the older Elmore County Courthouse, 100 Commerce Street in Wetumpka, Alabama; and WHEREAS, notice of the scheduled meeting was published in a newspaper of general circulation in Elmore County at least once per week for a period of four consecutive weeks prior to deciding the subject issue and was properly posted on the bulletin board at the Elmore County Courthouse; and WHEREAS, a copy of the notice of said meeting was also served by U.S. Mail at least 30-days prior to the scheduled meeting upon the said abutting landowners and known utilities that may have facilities and/or equipment, both aerial and buried, within the subject portions of Jug Factory Road and WHEREAS, in accordance with the said notice a public hearing was held on the aforesaid date and time wherein proponents and opponents were given the opportunity to speak on the vacation issue; and WHEREAS, a Motion to Approve the Vacation was made by the County Commissioner in whose district the public street is to be vacated is located, and WHEREAS, the names of the abutting landowners of the subject portions of Jug Factory Road are Christopher and Vickie Swaney; WHEREAS, said motion was approved. NOW, THEREFORE IT IS RESOLVED that the Elmore County Commission finds that no entity or person will be cut off from access by the vacation of the subject portions of Jug Factory Road, but to the contrary, all other entities and persons already have reasonable and convenient access to their properties, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Elmore County Commission, that this Commission finds that it is in the best interest of the public that the subject portions of Jug Factory Road be vacated, and that such is justified by a public necessity, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, by the consent of the Elmore County Commission that the subject portions of Jug Factory Road, as described herein above, be and the same hereby is vacated and divested of all public rights and liabilities, including any rights which may have been acquired by prescription, and that title to the subject public roadway in Elmore County, Alabama, known as the subject portions of Jug Factory Road is now vested in the abutting landowners in accordance with §23-4-2(b) of the Code of Alabama, 1975, the same being the Sara and Silas Mulder Trust (parcels 3 and 3A) and Christopher and Vickie Swaney (parcel 4), subject to the right of entities with utilities in place at this time to continue and maintain, extend, and enlarge their lines to the same extent as if the vacation had not occurred, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution shall be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, and further that it shall be published once in a newspaper in the county no later than fourteen (14) days from this Resolution. DATED this 13th day of September, 2021. Troy Stubbs Chairman, Elmore County Commission District-3 Henry Hines - District 1 Mack Daugherty - District 2 Bart Mercer - District 4 Desirae Lewis - District 5 ATTEST: Richie Beyer Chief Operations Officer Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 22, 2021 RESOLUTION NO. 9-13-2021-02.