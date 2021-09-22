Device regulating oxygen in premature infants goes to clinical trials
An MU researcher has created a device that could help premature babies get the oxygen they need in the critical first few weeks of life. After birth, many premature newborns are sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Here, care is provided around-the-clock with equipment to help monitor the infants. Such care includes regulating oxygen levels, a task that involves numerous adjustments to dial in just how much oxygen the infant needs.www.komu.com
