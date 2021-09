The Lay’s Kettle Cooked Everything Bagel With Cream Cheese chips are one of the latest flavors of the crunchy snack that's being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a way to satisfy two cravings at the same time. The snack chips feature the popular everything bagel seasoning flavor along with a hint of cream cheese to give them the taste of biting into a freshly prepared bagel. The chips are each covered with visible poppy seeds to give them a familiar appearance to those with a penchant for everything bagels.

