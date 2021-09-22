CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Redmi Smart TVs pack low-latency mode, Android 11 TV for under Rs 16,000

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi has launched two new models in the Redmi Smart TV series in India. The displays land in 32-inch and 43-inch guises. Pricing starts at Rs 15,999. Xiaomi already offers a relatively broad selection of TVs in India, including Redmi-branded models with 4K panels. However, it’s adding two new budget sets to its stable. Today, the company unveiled the new Redmi Smart TV series in India, offering two sets in 32-inch and 43-inch guises.

