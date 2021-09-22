CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes and Olympic gold medalist are investing in this Seattle startup

By Rick Morgan
Puget Sound Business Journal
 6 days ago
Seattle-based Shelf Engine, which automates ordering for grocers, gained some star power on Tuesday. The company announced funding from comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, actress Portia de Rossi, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. The funding was provided through a strategic round with Marina Del Rey, California-based Plus Capital, which invests alongside partners from the arts and sports worlds.

www.bizjournals.com

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

