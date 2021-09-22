CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

2021-243

Wetumpka Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HEWITT FRANKLIN BENNETT, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-243 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of HEWITT FRANKLIN BENNETT, deceased, having been granted to LANA MOORE AND MELINDA WALKER on the 15th day of September, 2021 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. LANA MOORE and MELINDA WALKER CO-ADMINISTRATORS OF THE ESTATE OF HEWITT FRANKLIN BENNETT, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: BRIAN JUSTISS ATTORNEY AT LAW WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36093 334-306-4713 brian@jh-legal.com Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 6, 2021 2021-287.

www.thewetumpkaherald.com

