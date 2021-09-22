CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

THE PODIUM | Will climate crusade eclipse the poor?

By Chris Wright
coloradopolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden stopped in Colorado last week, giving him an opportunity to talk about climate change in an effort to sell his infrastructure bill to the public. "We are blinking code red as a nation," Biden said, as he talked about hurricane Ida and a fire he saw when his plane flew through California. But there was no mention of how we are blinking code red as a planet when it comes to poverty. Energy poverty, to be more specific.

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta Intown

Above the Waterline: It’s Time to Go Really Big on Climate Change

Will 2021 be remembered as the tipping point in the public’s consciousness regarding climate change? It certainly better be.  This past summer, the devastating results of a warming planet were revealed (yet again) in unprecedented events: extreme heat waves (a “worst-case scenario” in the Pacific Northwest); increasingly destructive wildfires; catastrophic flooding from intense storms in… The post Above the Waterline: It’s Time to Go Really Big on Climate Change appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Climate: Big polluters have ‘duty’ to pay for poor countries to go carbon-neutral, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson will attempt to shame the rich countries of the world into finally meeting a $100bn (£73bn) pledge made more than a decade ago to help developing nations deal with the climate emergency - telling them they have a “duty” to step up because their wealth is based on generations of “reaping the benefits of untrammelled pollution”.In a meeting also attended by the world’s biggest carbon-emitter China, he will announce that the UK is putting half a billion pounds into assisting poorer countries to wean themselves off coal power and switch to cleaner energy sources.He will put pressure on...
ENVIRONMENT
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Dems’ Reconciliation Bill Raises Electricity Bills, Lowers Grid Reliability

Buried inside the massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is a plan to bury America’s coal industry and, along the way, bury homeowners and businesses under higher electricity bills. And that’s assuming the electricity keeps flowing under a plan that calls for the drastic goal of eliminating nearly all fossil fuel-based electricity, including natural gas and coal, by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
The Independent

Thunberg chides leaders for 'blah, blah, blah' on climate

Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering where they were speaking in Milan Four hundred climate activists from 180 countries were invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate summit that will send its recommendations to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland, that begins Oct. 31. But participants are demanding more accountability from leaders and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Natural Gas#Coloradans#Lng#Esg#American#Liberty Oilfield Services
The Independent

Cash to help poor countries meet climate emergency is taken from aid budget, Dominic Raab confirms

Billions pledged by the UK to help poorer countries meet the climate emergency is being taken from the shrunken overseas aid budget, the government has confirmed.The £2.3bn-a-year contribution to a hoped-for $100bn global “climate finance” pot will count as official development assistance (ODA), MPs were told – despite ODA being slashed by around £4bn-a-year.The Independent revealed in July that no extra money is being provided for climate finance, despite a United Nations-brokered agreement that the funds must be “new and additional”.Campaigners protested that the sleight-of-hand left the government’s claim to be leading the world on the critical issue in...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Victoria Coates: Putin capitalizes on Europe's failing climate crusade

This week, heads of state from around the world are gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting—and climate issues are at the top of the agenda. Many speeches will inevitably include lofty pledges to accelerate the charge to carbon-neutral renewable energy sources. This rhetoric will be somewhat surreal, however, given the burgeoning energy crisis across the Atlantic. Short-sighted climate policies have resulted in an unsustainable dependency on erratic renewables such as wind and hydro on one hand, and natural gas imports from Vladimir Putin’s Russia on the other.
EUROPE
coloradopolitics.com

Commission levies $2 million-plus fine against K.P. Kauffman oil company

Denver-based oil company K.P. Kauffman Company must pay $2.01 million in fines to the state of Colorado after its Oil and Gas Conservation Commission ruled the company engaged in a “pattern of violation” concerning spills, leaks and well site cleanups in Weld County. The commission announced the ruling late Tuesday....
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
dallassun.com

Poor nations to face $75 bn shortfall in climate finance

Nairobi [Kenya], Sep 20 (ANI): Wealthy nations are expected to fall up to 75 billion dollars short of fulfilling their long-standing pledge to mobilise 100 billion dollars each year from 2020 to 2025 to help the most vulnerable countries adapt to the dangerous effects of climate change and reduce their emissions, according to estimates released by Oxfam on Monday.
UNITED NATIONS
coloradopolitics.com

COVER STORY | By and for Colorado, Civilian Climate Corps enjoys federal support

Joe Neguse grew up a Colorado kid, like most Colorado kids, with Red Rocks Amphitheater in his cultural heritage. A few weeks ago he was out at the Denver city park touring the Civilian Conservation Corps site, the temporary home to about 200 men ages 18 to 25 who built the amphitheater. The New Deal program encompassed 3 million men to help get the country back on its feet from the Great Depression, the defining crisis of its time.
COLORADO STATE
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy