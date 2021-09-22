THE PODIUM | Will climate crusade eclipse the poor?
President Biden stopped in Colorado last week, giving him an opportunity to talk about climate change in an effort to sell his infrastructure bill to the public. "We are blinking code red as a nation," Biden said, as he talked about hurricane Ida and a fire he saw when his plane flew through California. But there was no mention of how we are blinking code red as a planet when it comes to poverty. Energy poverty, to be more specific.www.coloradopolitics.com
