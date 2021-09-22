Vaccine and Mask Mandates Considered by Pocahontas BOE
At the September 20th Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, held at PCHS, once again, conflicting opinions about a school mask mandate were aired during the “Delegations” portion of the meeting by staff and citizen attendees at the meeting as well as by numerous people signed onto the meeting via Zoom Meeting. During this discussion it was pointed out that Pocahontas is one of the few West Virginia counties without a school mask mandate.www.alleghenymountainradio.org
Comments / 0