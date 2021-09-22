CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

OPINION | A path to citizenship — via an end run in Congress

By Lisa Duran
coloradopolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado is making history with the new laws it has passed this year that bring greater justice for our state’s immigrants. Among these laws are ones that establish a legal defense fund for people in deportation proceedings; provide access to birth control for undocumented women; study the possibility of providing unemployment for the thousands of essential workers currently ineligible because of their immigration status, and much more.

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Pass path to citizenship

As one of the more than 11,000 people in Oregon protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, I urge our congressional leaders to deliver on their promises and pass a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those with Temporary Protected Status and undocumented farmworkers right away through budget reconciliation. While DACA protections helped me achieve my dream of studying medicine, DACA alone was never enough. A recent court ruling threatening DACA recipients’ status has made it clear that only a pathway to citizenship passed by Congress will eliminate the fear and uncertainty that DACA recipients, TPS holders, farm workers and other essential immigrants have been forced to live with.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Opinion:Time is running out for Congress to overturn Jim Crow-style laws spreading throughout America

Frank Smith was an organizer with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the 1960s. The Senate has a lot on its plate: the reconciliation package, Afghanistan, natural disasters. But voting rights is the time bomb ticking louder than all the others. Time is running out to prevent partisan gerrymandering ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and to overturn the Jim Crow-style laws spreading throughout the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
goodmorningamerica.com

Exclusive: Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda, supports taxing the rich

President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Path To Citizenship#State Of Colorado#Coloradans#American#Tps
New Jersey Monitor

Biden administration rolls out new rule to bolster DACA as lawsuit continues

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a proposed new rule that would strengthen the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to protect undocumented people in the program from legal challenges.  The proposed rule, announced by the Department of Homeland Security, would “preserve and fortify” the DACA program, an Obama administration-era initiative that protects […] The post Biden administration rolls out new rule to bolster DACA as lawsuit continues appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Missouri Independent

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden deliberately created the illegal immigration crisis

By now, the crisis at the U.S. southern border appears not merely incompetent, but downright sinister. Judging from the performance of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on today’s Fox News Sunday, the Biden administration is far more enthusiastic about admitting illegal immigrants than it is about keeping them out. Host Chris Wallace asked Mayorkas a series of highly pertinent questions that Mayorkas essentially dodged. A number of other questions also raise themselves.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy