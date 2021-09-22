OPINION | A path to citizenship — via an end run in Congress

As one of the more than 11,000 people in Oregon protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, I urge our congressional leaders to deliver on their promises and pass a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those with Temporary Protected Status and undocumented farmworkers right away through budget reconciliation. While DACA protections helped me achieve my dream of studying medicine, DACA alone was never enough. A recent court ruling threatening DACA recipients’ status has made it clear that only a pathway to citizenship passed by Congress will eliminate the fear and uncertainty that DACA recipients, TPS holders, farm workers and other essential immigrants have been forced to live with.

IMMIGRATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO