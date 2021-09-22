CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID: Johnson & Johnson Claims Second Shot Boosts Immunity To 94 Percent

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Johnson announced that a booster shot given two months after the first dose increases protection from the virus to 94 percent. Andria Borba tells us more about J & J's second shot.

MarketRealist

Will There Be a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Booster Shot for COVID-19?

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eyes of the world turned to pharmaceutical companies and scientists who could potentially end the devastation caused by the virus. In the U.S., three vaccines received emergency authorization use approval, including one made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Article continues below advertisement.
Daily Iberian

Third COVID shot likely needed to boost immunity for the long term

SHREVEPORT, La.— COVID-19 booster shots have been approved for people who are immunocompromised. The Biden administration announced that boosters would be available to everyone Sept. 20. But a review published today by a group of scientists in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed journal, said the general population does not need boosters...
abc57.com

Johnson & Johnson: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson says a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose. The company said Tuesday an extra dose — given two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The...
AFP

Johnson & Johnson announces positive Covid booster data

The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday. A second shot given 56 days after the first provided 75 percent protection against symptomatic Covid in a global clinical trial, with that level rising to 94 percent in the United States. The reason behind this difference was not clear from the company's press release, but it could be linked to fewer variants in the US when the data accrued. It was 94 percent effective in preventing severe or critical Covid at least 14 days post final vaccination in America -- but there were relatively few cases to judge from.
Boston Herald

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus booster shot provides 94% protection, company says

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine provided 94% protection against the disease and increased antibodies significantly, according to the company. “Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against COVID-19 further increases,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen research and development with Johnson & Johnson.
SFGate

Johnson & Johnson's booster shot prevents severe infection

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's covid-19 vaccine provided 100% protection against severe disease when given two months after the first inoculation, according to widely anticipated data that suggests it increases the potency of the one-time shot. The booster was 94% effective at preventing symptomatic covid infections in the...
Shore News Network

Johnson & Johnson Announce Booster Shot Improves Immunity Two Months After First Dose

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that its second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increases protection by 94% after two months of receiving the initial shot. The Phase 3 study found that Johnson & Johnson’s two-month booster shot gives 100% protection against severe cases of COVID-19, and 94% against moderate symptomatic cases in the U.S., according to a company press release. The current single-dose vaccine is 75% effective.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
deseret.com

Johnson & Johnson has a booster shot, too, and it’s pretty strong

All of this talk about Pfizer’s booster shot might make you miss the fact that Johnson & Johnson has a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, too, and it’s highly effective. Does Johnson & Johnson have a COVID-19 booster shot?. Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that people who received their COVID-19 booster...
Wbaltv.com

Johnson & Johnson says second COVID-19 vaccine shot boosts protection

Johnson & Johnson said a second shot of their COVID-19 vaccine increases protection from infection exponentially. It comes as a decision on booster shots for people 65 and older — who received the Pfizer vaccine — could come as soon as Wednesday. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers |...
The Conversation U.S.

New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant

On Sept 22, 2021, Johnson & Johnson released data that answers two questions many people have likely been wondering about its vaccine: How good is it against the delta variant, and do I need a booster? Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been keeping tabs on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She breaks down the new data and explains what it all means.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

