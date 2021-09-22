CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Acra Lending makes a case for Bank Statement Loan Programs

By Richard Torne
mpamag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics vary, but according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 9.6 million people are registered as self-employed in the country. According to the International Labor Organization, about 55 million people in the US were gig workers in 2017, representing up to 34% of the workforce, although this was expected to rise to 43% by 2020, showing that non-traditional borrowers are becoming an increasingly important sector in the US economy.

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Delray Beach Man Convicted Of Bank Fraud, False Statements, And Aggravated Identity Theft Involving COVID-19 Relief Programs

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – A federal jury in Gainesville has convicted Jeremie Saintvil, 46, of Delray Beach, Florida, of bank fraud, making false statements to a federally insured financial institution, aggravated identity theft, and making false statements to a federal agency. The guilty verdict, returned late Friday, at the conclusion of an eight-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Moon
mpamag.com

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions makes AE roster additions

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions has bolstered its account executives roster with the addition of three mortgage professionals. The non-QM lender recently hired Jack Levi, Lorenzo Dillon, and Mike Haslett as account executives. Levi, who has more than 25 years of mortgage experience focusing on non-QM, joined Angel Oak from Atlantic...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

United Wholesale Mortgage launches “game-changing” platform

Wholesale lender UWM has launched a new, potentially game-changing platform aimed at achieving 15-minute initial approval for qualified borrowers. Hailed as a “revolutionary tool” by the Pontiac-based company, ‘Bolt’ is intended to provide faster loan approvals with fewer touches, allowing initial approval of the file to be completed in minutes instead of hours.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Brokers#Bank Statements#The Urban Institute#Dti#Vp#Mpa
Roll Call Online

SEC seen having clear case against Coinbase’s lending program

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s move to prevent a cryptocurrency exchange from skirting its rules represents a new line in the regulatory sand, according to experts. Academics who study digital assets and securities laws reacted after Coinbase Inc. revealed this month that the agency threatened to sue the company over...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

FHFA makes forbearance decision on multifamily loans

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced that it is extending the COVID-19 forbearance for multifamily loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. According to its release, FHFA will allow the mortgage giants to continue offering tenant protections to qualifying property owners. This is the fourth time the agency has extended the forbearance program, which was scheduled to end on September 30.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

How brokers can leverage CHIP Open as a strategic bridge financing tool

Meet the Ellises, a couple in their early 70s who live in the Greater Vancouver Area in a home worth $1.3 million. Looking to downsize, they’re keeping an eagle eye on available properties on Vancouver Island, and finally found their dream home at a price tag of $550,000. Afraid to lose it, they act quickly to purchase the new place before selling their existing home — but don’t qualify for a large enough traditional loan, putting the dream they have for their future in jeopardy.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
theislandnow.com

Best Quick Cash Loans Without Bank Account in 2021: Emergency Loans Online

We have all run out of money in an emergency, whether your car has died and needs repairs or you have an unplanned hospital visit. This is especially true if it is the end of the month and you have not kept track of your expenses. We understand that in these instances, you are looking for quick cash options with cheap interest rates, but you do not want to provide payday lenders your personal banking information.
CREDITS & LOANS
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
gbnewsnetwork.com

SBA: Enhancements to COVID EIDL Loan Program Announced

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced major enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, a federal disaster relief loan designed to better serve and support our small business communities still reeling from the pandemic, especially hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms, and hotels. Program Updates. Increasing the...
CREDITS & LOANS
Baton Rouge Business Report

How to request an increase on your EIDL loan

If you’ve received an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration you might be eligible for more money. SBA lifted the cap on EIDL loans up to $2 million, from $500,000, on Sept. 8. The EIDL loans for businesses impacted by COVID-19 offer 30-year maturities and interest rates...
CREDITS & LOANS
mpamag.com

Largest banks’ ability to hike mortgage rates might be limited – observers

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s re-election to a third term, the Big Six banks will likely see several of their income streams (including more expensive mortgages) restricted, industry observers said. The banks might consider higher mortgage rates due to a likely loss of income in the near future, but...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

CLA approves new mortgage tech vendor

The Canadian Lenders Association has announced that e-signature platform Syngrafii is now an approved vendor of technology tools for lenders and mortgage providers. Syngrafii is expected to use the technology in its e-signatures, which it said “meet or exceed legal, governance, and compliance standards across numerous jurisdictions worldwide,” to address the specific needs of the mortgage and lending industries.
TECHNOLOGY
mpamag.com

Mortgage delinquency rates ease in Q2 – Equifax

Despite the end of payment deferral programs, Canadian mortgage delinquency rates declined from first-quarter highs in Q2, according to Equifax Canada. The 90+ day mortgage delinquency rate fell by 32.6% annually in Q2, while the rate for non-mortgage products dropped by 28.6% during the same period. On average, the Equifax credit score for consumers grew by 12 points over the last two years.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy