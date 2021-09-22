CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homebuilder sentiment ends three-month decline

By Candyd Mendoza
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing three months of decline, builder confidence improved in September as lumber prices eased and demand for new homes remained strong. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) showed that builder sentiment in the market for newly-built single-family homes inched up one point to 76 in September.

