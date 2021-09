US homeowners with mortgages gained a collective $2.9 trillion in equity in the second quarter, according to a new CoreLogic report released Thursday. That means that each homeowner saw an average gain of $51,500, or 29.3% year over year, CoreLogic said. Mortgage borrowers account for roughly 63% of all properties. Despite the effects of the pandemic, 59% of them feel extremely confident in their ability to keep current on their payments in the coming year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO