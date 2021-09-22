CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland Selects ‘Foscadh’ (‘Shelter’) As International Oscar Entry – News Brig

By Tori Holland
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has picked Irish-Language feature Foscadh (Shelter) as this year’s entry for the International Oscar race. Written and directed by Seán Breathnach, the pic stars Dónall Ó Héalai (Arracht), Fionnuala Flaherty (An Klondike), and Cillian O’Gairbhí (Blood) in a story based on characters in Donal Ryan’s novel The Thing About December. The plot follows naïve recluse John Cunliffe who is suddenly propelled into manhood at the age of 28. When his overprotective parents pass away, friendless John inherits mountain land that is in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development, and he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of romance, trust and vengeance for the first time.

