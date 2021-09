Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index® (AIMI®) turned positive in the second quarter of 2021 as growing net operating incomes (NOIs) and low interest rates bolstered the investment environment for multifamily properties. Overall, the index is up by 0.7 percent quarterly and 2.6 percent annually after a slight decline in the first quarter, with most markets in positive territory. Multifamily mortgage rates increased during the quarter by five basis points, the first quarterly increase since fourth quarter 2018, but are still down 37 basis points annually.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO