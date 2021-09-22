The Crown’s Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Late Actor Michael K Williams
The Crown actor Tobias Menzies, who won the best supporting actor in a drama award at Sunday's Primetime Emmys, dedicated his win to the late actor Michael K. Williams who was also nominated for the award for his role in 'Lovecraft Country'. Taking to his Twitter handle, Menzies wrote "Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP."
