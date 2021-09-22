CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crown’s Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Late Actor Michael K Williams

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crown actor Tobias Menzies, who won the best supporting actor in a drama award at Sunday’s Primetime Emmys, dedicated his win to the late actor Michael K. Williams who was also nominated for the award for his role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. Taking to his Twitter handle, Menzies wrote “Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.” Randeep Hooda Talks About Why He Likes Exploring Uncharted Territories.

Michael K Williams
Tobias Menzies
Randeep Hooda
Prince Philip
Betty Gilpin
Fox News

Emmys 2021: Kerry Washington honors late Michael K. Williams as ‘brilliantly talented, generous human being’

Kerry Washington paid tribute to the "brilliantly talented" Michael K. Williams at the 2021 Emmy Awards, nearly two weeks after the actor’s death. "Michael was — it’s crazy to say ‘was’ — was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon," she said Sunday while presenting the nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. "Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure."
SFGate

Emmys Latest: Anderson and Menzies win for 'The Crown'

The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):. The Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series goes to Tobias Menzies for “The Crown.”. Menzies won for playing Prince Phillip opposite Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth in the fourth season of the Netflix series, which has already taken four Emmys on Sunday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crossroadstoday.com

Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies take Drama Supporting Emmys

Gillian Anderson dedicated her Emmy Award win to her “best friend” and manager. The 53-year-old actress took home the award for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ and used her speech to pay tribute to Connie Freiberg for always being by her side and offering her support.
Deadline

Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To Michael K. Williams, Saluting Late Actor For His “Fearlessness,” “Mystique” & “Pure Raw Talent”

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence with regard to his friend, Michael K. Williams, who died at his Brooklyn home on September 6, aged 54. The Oscar winner remembered the Lovecraft Country star in an Instagram post published Friday, explaining that it took him “a minute” to gather his “thoughts and emotions,” after hearing the news of his death. “I wanted to do right by you with my words,” he wrote. “I wanted to let you know that you are beloved.” Foxx shared in his post that he and Williams “broke bread” not too ago, which made hearing of his passing all the more surreal....
BROOKLYN, NY
sacramentosun.com

Tobias Menzies won Emmys

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Actor Tobias Menzies has won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for the show 'The Crown' at Emmys 2021. Tobias is known for portraying the role of Prince Philip in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's 'The Crown', which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vidanewspaper.com

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Actor Michael K. Williams On Trauma And The Arts, In His Final Message

Michael K. Williams has spoken from beyond the grave, thanks to video footage recorded just days before his death. The late Emmy-nominated actor, known mostly for “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” left behind a message about his life’s traumas and the character studies he made of them. And an epitaph: “Thank you for seeing me just the way I am.”
Complex

50 Cent Targets Michael K. Williams Again After Actor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Even though people called him out the first time, 50 Cent wasn’t finished posting about Michael K. Williams. After already mentioning the late actor’s recent death while promoting his business endeavors on Instagram earlier this month, 50 returned to the app on Friday after Williams’ cause of death was revealed. New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner determined the 54-year-old actor died of acute intoxication due to a lethal combination of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, per TMZ.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

