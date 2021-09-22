The Crown’s Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Late Actor Michael K Williams

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence with regard to his friend, Michael K. Williams, who died at his Brooklyn home on September 6, aged 54. The Oscar winner remembered the Lovecraft Country star in an Instagram post published Friday, explaining that it took him “a minute” to gather his “thoughts and emotions,” after hearing the news of his death. “I wanted to do right by you with my words,” he wrote. “I wanted to let you know that you are beloved.” Foxx shared in his post that he and Williams “broke bread” not too ago, which made hearing of his passing all the more surreal....

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO