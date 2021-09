NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After mounting pressure, Mayor Bill de Blasio went to see the conditions on Rikers Island for himself Monday. His visit followed detainee deaths, violence and widespread staff shortages, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. “The mission for me today is to come and see the specific changes that are being made,” de Blasio said. With chaos brewing for months on Rikers Island, reaching a violent and deadly crescendo, the mayor went to see the conditions firsthand in an effort to send the message that he has it under control. De Blasio said addressing overcrowding, bringing in backup from the NYPD and the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO