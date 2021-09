The junior varsity football team earned a hard-fought victory over Standish Sterling on Thursday evening by the score of 29-12. After falling behind 6-0 midway through the second quarter, Dallas Walsh rumbled into the endzone for a touchdown and the two-point conversion to give Millington an 8-6 lead. After a three and out from Standish, Johnny Crump hooked up with Truk Terbush for a long touchdown to give Millington a 14-6 halftime lead.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO