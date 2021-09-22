CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson County, KY

Titans fight hard in loss to Bearcats

By Derek Brightwell
Shelbyville Sentinel-News
 6 days ago

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3:00 am (Updated: September 22, 3:01 am) The Collins girls’ soccer team entered Monday’s district match against Anderson County on a three-game losing streak and fresh off a particularly tough 4-3 home loss to East Carter Saturday. While the Titans walked off the pitch with a four-game losing streak after falling 1-0 to the Bearcats, they felt better than they did coming in.

www.sentinelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 33-30 Loss To The Titans

"Most difficult loss for us today because there was so many good things that happened and it was such a great day at the stadium, the fans were ready and rocking and we wanted to reward them with a big win as well. We did so many good things and then we really hurt ourselves just too many times when you're playing a good team. The penalties were just so costly, so many first downs off penalties when we had them and really had control of the situation and it was really unfortunate that we weren't poised enough and I totally take that on myself. There was just opportunities for us to make better decisions that we didn't make. And I know sometimes I get these guys so fricking crazy that, you know, they're just going out after it. And, I mean, there was -- and I'm not even -- I don't have any question about the calls or any of that kind of stuff, I'm not talking about the refereeing or any of that. We have to do better. We have to play better with, and handle the situations so that we get the benefits of all of the good play. And we gave them way too much stuff. Like I said, you give a good team that much, they keep hanging. They're tough. They got great players and a terrific approach to the game and all that, and it came through and they won a game with it. Credit to them."
NFL
NESN

Mike Vrabel Bluntly Calls Out Julio Jones After Titans’ Week 1 Loss

Julio Jones’ Titans tenure did not get off to a shining start Sunday afternoon in Nashville. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, caught a mere three passes for 29 yards in Tennessee’s 38-13 loss to Arizona. The veteran wide receiver also committed a boneheaded mistake in the first quarter when he pushed a Cardinals player after a Derrick Henry run. Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness, which put the Titans in a third-and-16 situation rather than third-and-1.
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

After depressing opener, Titans talk like they are ready for a fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – That dynamic, speedy offense didn’t show itself in the Titans’ season opener. One game isn’t that big of a deal especially considering not that much has changed. But the depth of the trouble was alarming. There was minimal separation from receivers, and A.J. Brown and Julio Jones...
NFL
msueagles.com

Soccer fights hard, but falls at Miami (Ohio) 2-0

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Soccer fought hard to attempt to overcome early setbacks, but ultimately fell on the road to Miami (Ohio) Wednesday night, 2-0. The loss drops the Eagles to 2-5-1 on the season as they continue to search for their first road victory of the year. The Eagles...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anderson County, KY
Anderson County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
247Sports

A look at the Bearcats

David Simone from the Bearcat Journal talks about the 8th ranked Cincinnati team that Indiana will host tomorrow at noon.
CINCINNATI, OH
mycbs4.com

Gators fight hard, drop SEC opener to Bama 31-29

There just wasn't enough time on the clock left, in front of nearly 91, thousand fans the Alabama crimson tide came into a hostile environment and beat the gators 31-29. Even though the score may not be what the gators wanted a lot of positives and great stuff came out of this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
McDowell News

Tough week for Lady Titans ends with loss to Asheville

The McDowell Lady Titans finished off a tough week on the court this week, losing at Asheville High on Thursday night in three games. The Lady Cougars squeezed out a 25-23 win in the first game. McDowell had a chance in the second game tied at 19 with Asheville, but a six-point burst by the home team ended the threat.
ASHEVILLE, NC
mmafutures.com

Fight Hard MMA: Lawrence

Fight Hard MMA brings Professional & Amateur MMA to the Open Pavilion at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, October 2nd. Get your tickets at FightHardMMA.com or WATCH LIVE on Pay Per View, exclusively on MMA Futures. Pro Heavyweight Main Event. Bubba Grant vs Reggie Cato. Pro...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Raiders
myrye.com

Hard Fought Loss for Girls Varsity Volleyball

Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball had a tough loss on Monday at home versus Nyack 2-3. “In a hard fought 5 set match, Rye lost 2-3,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. “Nicole Dellicolli led the offense with 9 kills and defensively with 11 digs followed by Leyla Murati with 6 kills. Leyla had 7 blocks. Dylan Deertz had 20 assists. Xing-Wei Lee had 12 digs, Blanca Navarro-Bandeira followed with 9 digs. It was an excellent match for both teams.”
RYE, NY
southernminn.com

Titans fall to Maple River in hard-fought dual

Weather played a part in Thursday's dual when the Tri-City United Titans tennis team hosted the Maple River Eagles. With high winds effecting shots all evening, the Eagles were able to survive for the 4-3 win, despite several strong showings from the Titans. In singles, Monserrat Ruiz of TCU earned...
TENNIS
Victoria Advocate

Veterans Memorial runs past East, Titans suffer first district loss

CORPUS CHRISTI — A potential momentum swinging game in District 15-5A, Division I quickly turned into another dominant win by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. Victoria East went into Cabaniss Stadium on Thursday night with an offense averaging 42 points a game, and looking to make an impact against an Eagles team ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, Division I.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
gopios.com

Pios suffer hard-fought loss to in-state league rival Carthage

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Carroll University women's tennis team lost to Carthage College 5-4 in a College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin dual meet at Smeds Tennis Center on Wednesday. It was the second conference road loss for Carroll, which dropped to 0-2 in the league standings and 1-3 overall. Sophia Dekker...
KENOSHA, WI
abc17news.com

Seahawks silenced as big leads disappear in loss to Titans

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll was sullen, almost in a state of disbelief. Of all the crazy outcomes during his tenure as coach of the Seattle Seahawks, there has rarely been a meltdown like this. Leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks went on to a 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. It’s the kind of loss that could prove rather costly playing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL. Seattle led 24-9 at halftime and 30-16 early in the fourth quarter. Seattle lost for just the fourth time in franchise history when leading by at least 15 points at halftime.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

No time for excuses or pouting for Titans after ugly loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is about to find out if the Titans are who they thought they were coming into this season. The Titans came into this season with high expectations as the defending AFC South champs. That swagger deflated quickly as the Arizona Cardinals scored the first 17 points in romping all over them in a 38-13 flop Sunday that had fans booing before halftime and leaving before the fourth quarter.
NFL
Express-Star

VOLLEYBALL: Chickasha fights hard in loss to Cache

The Lady Chicks never gave up. The Chickasha volleyball team battled a ranked opponent in Chickasha on Tuesday and took on the Cache Lady Bulldogs, ranked 11th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A poll this week. Cache won the match 3-0, but Chickasha made each set closer than the last.
CHICKASHA, OK
Troy Messenger

Trojans keep fighting in loss to Andalusia

ANDALUSIA – There is an iconic scene in the movie “Cool Hand Luke” where Paul Newman is in a bare-knuckle boxing match with his rival, and although Newman loses the fist fight, he never quit, getting up off the dirt again and again, earning him the respect of the other prisoners due to his tenacity and unwillingness to surrender.
ANDALUSIA, AL
chatsports.com

Titans' Julio Jones on Week 1 Loss: 'The Only Person Stopping Me Is Me'

Julio Jones started his Tennessee Titans career with three catches for 29 yards on six targets in a 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. He also committed a personal foul. On Friday, Jones expressed confidence in his abilities and looked forward to putting last week's effort behind him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy