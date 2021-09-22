CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOLbt_0c47QBPH00

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.

The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the weekend. The ban levied last week by a pair of the world's richest and most powerful companies galled supporters of free elections and free expression.

“This is bad news for democracy and dissent all over the world," said Natalia Krapiva, tech legal counsel for Access Now, an internet freedom group. “We expect to see other dictators copying Russia’s tactics."

Technology companies offering consumer services from search to social media to apps have long walked a tightrope in many of the less democratic nations of the world. As Apple, Google and other major companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook have grown more powerful over the past decade, so have government ambitions to harness that power for their own ends.

“Now this is the poster child for political oppression," said Sascha Meinrath, a Penn State University professor who studies online censorship issues. Google and Apple “have bolstered the probability of this happening again."

Neither Apple nor Google responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press when the news of the app's removal broke last week; both remained silent this week as well.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, Google faced legal demands by Russian regulators and threats of criminal prosecution of individual employees if it failed to comply. The same person said Russian police visited Google’s Moscow offices last week to enforce a court order to block the app. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Google's own employees have reportedly blasted the company's cave-in to Putin's power play by posting internal messages and images deriding the app's removal.

That sort of backlash within Google has become more commonplace in recent years as the company's ambitions appeared to conflict with its one-time corporate motto, “Don't Be Evil," adopted by cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin 23 years ago. Neither Page nor Brin — whose family fled the former Soviet Union for the U.S. when he was a boy — are currently involved in Google's day-to-day management, and that motto has long since been set aside.

Apple, meanwhile, lays out a lofty “Commitment To Human Rights" on its website, although a close read of that statement suggests that when legal government orders and human rights are at odds, the company will obey the government. “Where national law and international human rights standards differ, we follow the higher standard," it reads. "Where they are in conflict, we respect national law while seeking to respect the principles of internationally recognized human rights.”

A recent report from the Washington nonprofit Freedom House found that global internet freedom declined for the fifth consecutive year and is under “unprecedented strain” as more nations arrested internet users for “nonviolent political, social, or religious speech” than ever before. Officials suspended internet access in at least 20 countries, and 21 states blocked access to social media platforms, according to the report.

For the seventh year in a row, China held the top spot as the worst environment for internet freedom. But such threats take several forms. Turkey’s new social media regulations, for instance, require platforms with over a million daily users to remove content deemed “offensive” within 48 hours of being notified, or risk escalating penalties including fines, advertising bans and limits on bandwidth.

Russia, meanwhile, added to the existing “labyrinth of regulations that international tech companies must navigate in the country,” according to Freedom House. Overall online freedom in the U.S. also declined for the fifth consecutive year; the group said, citing conspiracy theories and misinformation about the 2020 elections as well as surveillance, harassment and arrests in response to racial-injustice protests.

Big Tech companies have generally agreed to abide by country-specific rules for content takedowns and other issues in order to operate in these countries. That can range from blocking posts about Holocaust denial in Germany and elsewhere in Europe where they're illegal to outright censorship of opposition parties, as in Russia.

The app's expulsion was widely denounced by opposition politicians. Leonid Volkov, a top strategist to jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Facebook that the companies “bent to the Kremlin’s blackmail.”

Navalny’s ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter that the politician’s team is considering suing the two companies. He also mocked the move: “Expectations: the government turns off the internet. Reality: the internet, in fear, turns itself off.”

It's possible that the blowback could prompt either or both companies to reconsider their commitment to operating in Russia. Google made a similar decision in 2010 when it pulled its search engine out of mainland China after the Communist government there began censoring search results and videos on YouTube.

Russia isn't a major market for either Apple, whose annual revenue this year is expected to approach $370 billion, nor Google's corporate parent, Alphabet, whose revenue is projected to hit $250 billion this year. But profits are profits.

“If you wan to take a principled stand on human rights and freedom of expression, then there are some hard choices you have to make on when you should leave the market," said Kurt Opsahl, general counsel for the digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation.

—-

Ortutay reported from Oakland, California. Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this story.

Comments / 1

Related
wccftech.com

Google Puts Apple on the Witness Stands as It Fights $5 Billion Fine

Google is currently in court fighting a $5.1 billion lawsuit fined back in 2018 by European Union regulators over Android's market dominance. Google is now arguing that the regulators are ignoring Apple for doing the same, its biggest competitor. The massive fine was slapped on Google after the ruling that...
BUSINESS
Hot Hardware

Google Attempts To Throw Apple Under The Bus Amid EU Antitrust Crackdown

Misery loves company, right? Just ask Google—the company is seething over a massive fine over Android abuses that was imposed by the European Union three years ago, and has lashed out at the group for essentially turning a blind eye to the "real competitive dynamic" that exists between it and rival Apple. The EU has so far not been swayed.
BUSINESS
washingtonnewsday.com

Google appeals a $5 billion fine from the European Union, blaming Apple.

Google appeals a $5 billion fine from the European Union, blaming Apple. Google has begun a five-day legal battle with European Union antitrust officials in an attempt to overturn a $5 billion fine for suspected anticompetitive conduct. The battle is Google’s attempt to overturn a fine imposed in 2018 for...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Alexei Navalny
AFP

Google hits back at EU over record Android fine

Google hit back in court against the EU on Monday as it appealed against a record fine levied by the bloc for monopolistic practices with its Android operating system on mobile devices. Google argues that the EU's accusations over its highly popular operating system are unfounded and falsely blame it for blocking rivals on its search and maps apps on Android phones.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. to open program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S. networks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday said it would open a $1.9 billion program to reimburse mostly rural U.S. telecom carriers for removing network equipment made by Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE Corp. The program, which was finalized in July,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft CEO Says Failed TikTok Deal Was “Strangest Thing” He’s Worked On

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has mixed feelings about his company’s failed bid to acquire TikTok last year. “It’s the strangest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Nadella told Kara Swisher at Vox Media’s Code Conference on Monday, adding with a laugh, “I learned so much, Kara, about so many things and so many people.” Last year, as TikTok faced a potential ban from the U.S. under the Trump administration, Microsoft emerged as a potential buyer to acquire the social media platform’s U.S. operations. The potential deal eventually fell through last September after TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, selected Oracle over Microsoft as its U.S....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Expression#Russian#Smart Voting#Penn State University#The Associated Press#Ap#Freedom House#Big Tech
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Facebook pauses plans to release Instagram app for kids

Say hello to TechCrunch+: TechCrunch’s Extra Crunch product is now called TechCrunch+ for a host of very good reasons. This brand changeover is something that has long been in the works, and frankly I am pretty excited about it. Read more at the first link, or give us money here. (Support journalism!)
CELL PHONES
WSB Radio

'The Big Delete:' Inside Facebook's crackdown in Germany

Days before Germany’s federal elections, Facebook took what it called an unprecedented step: the removal of a series of accounts that worked together to spread COVID-19 misinformation and encourage violent responses to COVID restrictions. The crackdown, announced Sept. 16, was the first use of Facebook’s new “coordinated social harm” policy...
INTERNET
Reuters

Google defends Android phone maker deals, denies carrot and stick tactics

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google on Tuesday said deals with Android phone makers that landed it a record 4.3-billion-euro ($5 billion) antitrust fine boosted competition and rejected EU charges they were a carrot-and-stick tactic that stifled rivals. Google was addressing the second day of a week-long...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
The Next Web

Facebook won’t force WhatsApp and Messenger integration on you, VP claims

In 2019, Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the project to merge Facebook Messenger, Instagram DMs, and WhatsApp. Last year, the company started unifying Instagram and Messenger by allowing you to message contacts across both networks. But this is just the beginning of the work, and the final aim for the social...
INTERNET
Macworld

Google’s airtight legal defense: Apple is better

Have you ever noticed how sometimes the things a company says to the public at large or the investment community are somewhat different than what they say in court or to regulators?. To the investment community: WE ARE AN UNSTOPPABLE JUGGERNAUT. WE WILL MOW DOWN ALL IN OUR PATH. To...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Google’s browser cookies plan anti-competitive, advertisers tell EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Google’s plan to block a popular web tracking tool called “cookies” is anti-competitive, a group of advertisers, publishers and tech companies said in a complaint to EU antitrust regulators. The grievance could boost the European Commission’s investigation opened in June into Alphabet unit Google’s Privacy Sandbox which...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

UK marketing-led group takes antitrust complaint against Google’s Privacy Sandbox to the EU

The self-styled “Movement for an Open Web” (MOW), as the opaque group pushing the complaint is now called (RIP “Marketers for an Open Web”), put out a press release announcing the move today — and claiming it has provided the Commission with “evidence of Google’s technology changes, how they impact choice and competition”, and offered some “potential remedies”.
WORLD
AFP

Russian investigators target Navalny in new 'extremism' probe

Russian investigators on Tuesday launched a new "extremism" probe against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his top allies that could see the opposition leader spend up to 10 more years in jail. Navalny's groups were already banned as "extremist" earlier this year. The fresh probe comes after President Vladimir Putin's party this month shored up another five years in control of the lower house of parliament. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement that by 2014 Navalny had "created an extremist network and directed it" with the aim of "changing the foundations of the constitutional system in the Russian Federation". Navalny, 45, and his top aide Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov are suspected of having run an "extremist network", while Lyubov Sobol and a number of his other allies are accused of taking part.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy