Bears Could Start Justin Fields In Week 3

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is week-to-week after suffering a knee injury in their Week 2 clash against the Bengals. #Bears QB Andy Dalton is considered week-to-week with his knee injury. No final decision, but Justin Fields appears to be in line to make his first NFL start Sunday at Cleveland. Meanwhile, another rookie QB gets his first start Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/YMORQbslVY.

