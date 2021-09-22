CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitman County, WA

More virus hospitalizations reported in Whitman County

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 6 days ago

Six new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were reported in Whitman County, which also confirmed 57 new cases Tuesday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Whitman and Latah counties.

In Whitman County, there have been a total of 5,304 cases, 55 deaths and 171 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 25 hospitalizations since Sept. 1.

Twelve new cases were reported in Latah County. According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, the new cases include one person between ages 13-17, two people between ages 18-29, four people in their 30s, three in their 50s and two in their 60s.

There have been 3,747 confirmed cases, 230 probable cases and 23 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Latah County, ID
Health
Latah County, ID
Government
County
Whitman County, WA
Local
Idaho Government
County
Latah County, ID
Whitman County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
Whitman County, WA
Government
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Washington Government
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker. (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our plans.”. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latah
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
605
Followers
79
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy