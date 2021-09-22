More virus hospitalizations reported in Whitman County

Six new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were reported in Whitman County, which also confirmed 57 new cases Tuesday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Whitman and Latah counties.

In Whitman County, there have been a total of 5,304 cases, 55 deaths and 171 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 25 hospitalizations since Sept. 1.

Twelve new cases were reported in Latah County. According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, the new cases include one person between ages 13-17, two people between ages 18-29, four people in their 30s, three in their 50s and two in their 60s.

There have been 3,747 confirmed cases, 230 probable cases and 23 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.