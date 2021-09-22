Webcams Site, BongaCams, Becomes Next Major Player to Accept Dogecoin
The success and popularity of the cryptocurrency asset, Dogecoin, continues to trend upward as BongaCams has just become the next on a growing list of market-leading companies announcing their adoption of the digital currency as a payment option. Dogecoin, now the world’s 8th largest digital asset, is surging once again and continues to enjoy support from investors and celebrities alike, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has tweeted favorable comments about the currency on multiple occasions, even calling Dogecoin the “future currency of Earth.”www.cryptopolitan.com
