Webcams Site, BongaCams, Becomes Next Major Player to Accept Dogecoin

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe success and popularity of the cryptocurrency asset, Dogecoin, continues to trend upward as BongaCams has just become the next on a growing list of market-leading companies announcing their adoption of the digital currency as a payment option. Dogecoin, now the world’s 8th largest digital asset, is surging once again and continues to enjoy support from investors and celebrities alike, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has tweeted favorable comments about the currency on multiple occasions, even calling Dogecoin the “future currency of Earth.”

Benzinga

Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Overtakes WallStreetBets-Favorite Clover Health In Market Cap, Eyes Wish Stock Next

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has overtaken Reddit-favorite Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in terms of market capitalization, while eyeing the market capitalization of e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), another stock favored by retail investors, in sight. What Happened: Shiba Inu’s market capitalization stands at...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

AMC Theatres to accept payments in Bitcoin, and major altcoins

AMC Theatres CEO has confirmed the entertainment giant will roll out the planned crypto payments service later this year. They will also support three more cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin. Adam Aron, the chief executive officer at AMC Theatres, has confirmed the news that the world’s leading movie theater chain is planning...
BUSINESS
Tech Times

5 Major Companies That Accept Cryptocurrency As Payment

Cryptocurrency is the future of currency. Some people think it will take over and be the only way to buy things, while others are skeptical that cryptocurrency can sustain itself in today's world. But there is no denying that more companies are starting to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
MARKETS
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Novacap becomes a major investor in Plusgrade

Gaining a foothold into the highly lucrative ancillary revenue market, leading Canadian private equity firm Novacap, announced today that it acquired a substantial equity interest in Montreal-based Plusgrade, the global market leader in upgrade technology and a key ancillary revenue partner for their more than 70 partners in air, cruise, and rail.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Will Dogecoin Slash Fees To Boost Acceptance Based On Elon Musk’s Request?

Elon Musk on Wednesday, diagnosed the problem with Dogecoin’s low commercial acceptance rate, as stemming from its unattractive fees, but it is unlikely any change can come sooner. The Tesla technoking and one-time Dogecoin sole influencer took to Twitter stating:. It is “super important for Doge fees to drop to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

RedSwan CRE Accepts Dogecoin For 2 Multifamily Property Investment Vehicles

RedSwan CRE, a tokenization platform focused on the leading commercial real estate sector, is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as one of its payment options for investment in two multifamily properties. What Happened: The properties are Lakehouse, a 270-unit luxury multifamily development located on Lake Merritt near downtown Oakland, California,...
OAKLAND, CA
pymnts

AMC May Accept Dogecoin for Theater Payments After Twitter Poll

AMC might be looking to accept dogecoin as payment for movie theater tickets, a Wednesday (Sept.22) report said. The development came after AMC CEO Adam Aron launched a Twitter a poll, in which 77% of the 140,000 respondents said they wanted the chain to accept the cryptocurrency. Aron said the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

AMC CEO suggests Dogecoin could be accepted at theaters: 'Stay tuned'

AMC CEO Adam Aron indicated Wednesday that the movie theater chain would explore accepting Dogecoin cryptocurrency as a form of payment after the idea drew a positive response from Twitter users. Aron, who asked his followers to weigh in through a Twitter poll, said about 77% of respondents, or approximately...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

World’s Largest Theater Chain Wants To Accept Dogecoin As Payment For Movie Tickets

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. considers accepting Dogecoin as payment for movie tickets. Plans to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash to be finalized before the year ends. The company is also considering delving into NFTs. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the largest theater chain in the world with over 978...
MOVIES
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

DOGE/USD is bullish on the daily Dogecoin price analysis. DOGE/USD pair is trading within an extremely tight daily range. We anticipate DOGE/USD to continue to surge in the coming 24 hours. Today, Dogecoin‘s price is trading in a very narrow range between 0.21 and 0.22 on the daily dogecoin price...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Coinbase users can now deposit paycheck to the platform

• The company will allow direct cryptocurrencies purchase using check deposits. • Coinbase will be updated throughout October. Coinbase, one of the most widely used cryptocurrency trading platforms in North America, has announced several features that have piqued the interest of its customers. Although the company is known for the ease of purchasing cryptocurrencies using fiat, it also wants to expand its operations into other areas.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Idexo launches CDK to help mint NFTs on Telegram and Twitter

• Users can earn NFTs using social networks like Telegram. • Idexo will support the minting of NFT projects using an original API. One of the most prominent companies in NFT solutions, Idexo, announces its new project that will deal with a CDK (Community Development Kit) system. This mechanism would benefit from the integrated application programming interface to support the company’s expansion in social networks.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopolitan.com

Study finds e-commerce giant Amazon is interested in Bitcoin

About 32 publicly traded companies, including Amazon, are interested in cryptocurrency, per Blockdata findings. Only seven companies had a negative stance on cryptocurrency, while 61 were neutral. The e-commerce giant once announced it was hiring crypto experts for a new digital currency project. It’s unarguable that digital currencies have gained...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

69% of AMC cinema-goers say the brand should accept Dogecoin (DOGE)

One of the largest movie theater chains in the world, AMC Entertainment, is considering accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) for online payments. Following the announcement that AMC will begin accepting online payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC) by the end of 2021, the company CEO, Adam Aron, has asked the community on Twitter whether the popular meme token should be included as well.
MOVIES
cryptopolitan.com

Coinbase Wallet Review 2021

To begin, one must first know the distinction between Coinbase and Coinbase wallet. Coinbase is a cryptocurrency trading platform that is accessible over the internet. On this site, users may buy, sell, and exchange cryptocurrencies. Coinbase wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet, on the other hand. The Coinbase wallet’s principal role is to store customers’ crypto assets safely.
MARKETS

