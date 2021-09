Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3:00 am (Updated: September 22, 3:01 am) Isabella Wiley went into the second day of the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All State Championship with the lead, having shot a 70 (-2) in the first day before falling to 2020’s Kentucky Miss Golf Trinity Beth after three playoff holes. Beth helped lead Marshall County to the team championship for the second straight year as well.