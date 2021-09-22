Welcome to the Team: Women’s swimming

First-year members of the Butler women’s swimming team: Sophia Guyer, Avery Piel, Alani Hightower, Gianna Leffler. Photos by Bailey Wydra. ‘Welcome to the Team’ is a Q&A series where the Collegian sits down with first-year student-athletes who are entering their first season at Butler University. These articles will address why they chose Butler, what they hope to get out of their first season, and some personal tidbits that you won’t find anywhere else. The Butler Collegian will bring you these articles in weekly installments.