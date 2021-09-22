Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Secures first big-league save
Vesia retired the only batter he faced Tuesday against the Rockies to earn his first major-league save. In the top of the 10th inning, Los Angeles took a one-run lead on an RBI single by Albert Pujols. The Dodgers turned to Brusdar Graterol to open the bottom of the frame, then asked Vesia to record the final out with runners on the corners. The left-hander was successful in the opportunity, inducing a flyout to center field to end the contest. Vesia has been an excellent addition to the Dodgers bullpen, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, three wins, eight holds and a 49:19 K:BB across 36.2 innings. He has not allowed an earned run in his past eight appearances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0