CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Secures first big-league save

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Vesia retired the only batter he faced Tuesday against the Rockies to earn his first major-league save. In the top of the 10th inning, Los Angeles took a one-run lead on an RBI single by Albert Pujols. The Dodgers turned to Brusdar Graterol to open the bottom of the frame, then asked Vesia to record the final out with runners on the corners. The left-hander was successful in the opportunity, inducing a flyout to center field to end the contest. Vesia has been an excellent addition to the Dodgers bullpen, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, three wins, eight holds and a 49:19 K:BB across 36.2 innings. He has not allowed an earned run in his past eight appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Albert Pujols
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Justin Turner Borrows Albert Pujols’ Bat For Big Homerun

We’re starting to think that Dodgers players only hit homeruns to get a hug from Albery Pujols. Whenever one of them goes deep in a game, Tio Albert is there at the end of the dugout waiting to embrace his guys. And every single time, it’s worth a picture. Justin...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

MLB: Lux back with Dodgers, playing outfield for first time in big-league career

But Lux has struggled to find consistency at the big-league level, and on a team with a loaded roster, the Dodgers have had to try him at different positions. They acquired All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline this year, and former Rookie of the Year Corey Seager returned from a lengthy stint on the injured list to claim his own middle infield spot.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers at Reds Series Preview: A Battle Between National League Contenders

The Dodgers fell to 65-45 on the season on August 6th, losing a frustrating game to Patrick Sandoval and the Angels, 4-3. The loss kept them 4 games behind San Francisco, and LA fans were frustrated. The team had been scuffling, having won only 14 of it’s previous 28 games dating back to July 2nd. The prevailing thought between Dodgers fans at that stage was that this team needed to go on a run. They had acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, and the team was slowly but surely getting healthier. Had you told me on August 6th that the Dodgers would go 29-8 over their next 37 games, I’d have slept well – there’s no way San Francisco would maintain a division lead, right?
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies
KSDK

Giants, Dodgers first two MLB teams to secure playoff spots

LOS ANGELES — It's always nice when sports can find a way to keep you guessing, it's part of the allure for fans. The San Francisco Giants' story this season is one that really no one saw coming. They were the first MLB team to clinch a playoff spot on...
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers magic numbers to clinch or lose the National League West

The Dodgers and Giants are both in the MLB playoffs. They were the first two teams to clinch postseason berths in 2021. One of them will win the National League West, and the other will host the NL wild card game. Here’s what it takes for the Dodgers to either...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Strikes out side for 33rd save

Jansen picked up the save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, striking out all three batters he faced in a scoreless inning. The veteran closer was at his best Wednesday, mowing down the side on only 11 pitches. As a result, Jansen picked up his 33rd save of the campaign, moving him into third place overall in MLB. Since his last blown save July 22, the right-hander has converted 12 straight save chances while registering a 1.17 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 23 innings.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Alex Vesia has emerged as Dodgers’ top left-handed reliever

LOS ANGELES ― Spring training had just commenced when the Dodgers’ pitching coach, Mark Prior, made a curious nomination to fill the role of the team’s top left-handed relief pitcher: Alex Vesia. The thought seemed to exist more on a wish, a prayer and a scouting report than reality. Vesia’s...
MLB
theScore

Scherzer lowers league-best ERA, pitches Dodgers past Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched seven shutout innings in another dominant performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who kept up their push in the NL West with a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Scherzer (15-4) improved to 7-0 in nine starts since being traded from Washington...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers ecstatic to return to five-man rotation for the first time in months

Johnny Wholestaff has been designated for assignment, the Dodgers no longer needing to string bullpen games together with six to nine relievers. The Incredible Bulk has been optioned, the team no longer needing minor leaguers such as Mitch White and Andre Jackson to pitch the middle innings of games started by openers — relievers pitching only the first inning or two.
MLB
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Secure Weekend Series Victory in Cincinnati

Powered by five strong innings from starter Clayton Kershaw and big offensive games from Corey Seager and Gavin Lux, the Dodgers held off the Reds on Sunday, 8-5, to claim a much-needed weekend series victory. After falling to the Reds in Friday’s opener 3-1, Los Angeles took the final two...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer shelled for first time with the Dodgers

Coming into the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series finale against the Colorado Rockies, Max Scherzer was being lauded by many as the best starting pitcher in all of baseball. In his opening nine starts with the Dodgers, Scherzer was simply at the top of his game; he posted a 0.78 ERA to go along with an astounding 79 strikeouts recorded.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy