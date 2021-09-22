Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Notches 10th save
Steckenrider fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit to earn the save in the win over the Athletics on Tuesday. Steckenrider entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead. He allowed a double to Jed Lowrie, but still picked up his third save in his last five appearances. The 30-year-old appears to be the primary save option over Paul Sewald for now, who he has shared save opportunities with recently. Steckenrider has a 2.20 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 54 punchouts in 61.1 innings this season.www.cbssports.com
