Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Notches 10th save

Anderson is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics in Seattle, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Seattle looks set to shorten its rotation to four men for the final week of the season as it attempts to secure a wild-card berth. The struggling Yusei Kikuchi is expected to move to the bullpen, while Anderson will return to the hill on three days' rest to take the hill Tuesday. In his last start Saturday against the Angels, Anderson was blasted for nine runs over two innings, but because the lefty tossed only 54 pitches in that outing, he may not face significant restrictions with his workload versus Oakland.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO