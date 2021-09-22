Dodgers' Julio Urias: Settles for no-decision

Urias pitched six innings against Colorado on Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The southpaw was efficient in the outing, needing only 73 pitches (54 of which were strikes) to make it through six frames. He was perfect for three innings before Colorado got to him for a pair of runs in the fourth. Urias surrendered two more runs in the sixth, resulting in the first outing in which he has allowed more than two earned runs since mid-July. Los Angeles ultimately pulled out the contest in extra frames, however, extending Urias' streak of starts without a loss to 15. The 25-year-old will look to keep that streak alive while pursuing his 19th win of the campaign when he faces Arizona on the road this weekend.