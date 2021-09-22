CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Settles for no-decision

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Urias pitched six innings against Colorado on Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The southpaw was efficient in the outing, needing only 73 pitches (54 of which were strikes) to make it through six frames. He was perfect for three innings before Colorado got to him for a pair of runs in the fourth. Urias surrendered two more runs in the sixth, resulting in the first outing in which he has allowed more than two earned runs since mid-July. Los Angeles ultimately pulled out the contest in extra frames, however, extending Urias' streak of starts without a loss to 15. The 25-year-old will look to keep that streak alive while pursuing his 19th win of the campaign when he faces Arizona on the road this weekend.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Nearing Decision On Chris Taylor For Potential Injured List Stint

The Los Angeles Dodgers have held Chris Taylor out of the lineup since Saturday due to a neck injury he had been playing through for at least one week. The team is hoping that a few days of rest would allow the 31-year-old to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list, but it has not been ruled out.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Not Worried About Decline In Fastball Velocity

Julio Urias didn’t have his best stuff on Wednesday night, but it was enough to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks and finish off their homestand with a perfect 6-0 record. The club provided Urias with early run of support, which helped him pick...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
True Blue LA

Julio Urías goes for 18th win in Dodgers-Diamondbacks finale

Tonight is the last home game for the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks this year. They’ll face each other for three more games next weekend at Arizona. Last night’s win against the Diamondbacks sealed their ninth consecutive playoff spot, and the Dodgers will hope to go for the sweep before a day off to face the tougher Cincinnati Reds.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Julio Urías earns MLB-best 18th win as Dodgers gain ground

The Dodgers wanted to acknowledge their accomplishment Tuesday, making the playoffs for a ninth straight year. They enjoyed what manager Dave Roberts described as a “a little champagne toast,” congratulated one another, said some words about their achievement and then immediately looked ahead with much loftier goals still within reach.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Urias expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-98, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-53, second in the NL West) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.66 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -335, Diamondbacks +260; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will square off on Wednesday. The Dodgers are 51-23 on their home turf.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor IL Decision Should Be Made By Wednesday

The Dodgers are going to need all hands on deck as the season comes to a close in a few shorts weeks. Still chasing the Giants by 2.5 games in the National League West, it’s going to take everything they’ve got to get back to the top and win their 9th consecutive division title.
MLB
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Julio Urias takes lead in wins, Robbie Ray in strikeouts, Jesus Sanchez in power surge

Happy Thursday, everyone! It's a beautiful night ahead of us assuming you love baseball and aren't interested in the NFC East slog of a game between Washington and the Giants we have coming up. But it's also a day to reflect on what just happened in the Fantasy Baseball world. It was an eventful night in baseball on Wednesday. We had some gem pitching performances from some of Fantasy's youngest aspiring aces and maybe the best pitcher breakout of 2020 in Robbie Ray.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy