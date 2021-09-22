CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Earns another win Tuesday

Gonzales (9-5) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings in the win over the Athletics on Tuesday. Gonzales surrendered a pair of solo home runs to Matt Olson and Starling Marte. However, he prevented any further damage, and he hasn't lost a start since July 3. In that stretch, he is 8-0 with a 2.72 WHIP and 1.01 ERA in 79.1 innings. The 29-year-old has cashed in eight quality starts in his last 10 outings.

