TrustNordisk Scores Major Sales on Norwegian Disaster Movie ‘The North Sea;’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has closed key deals on John Andreas Andersen’s anticipated Norwegian disaster film “ The North Sea .”

Now in post-production, the ambitious movie is produced by Fantefilm Fiksjon, which previously delivered the Scandinavian blockbusters “The Quake” and “The Wave” that TrustNordisk sold around the world.

The film, the trailer for which has just been unveiled by TrustNordisk, opens on Christmas Eve in 1969 as the Norwegian government announces that the country is home to the world’s largest offshore oil platform following the discovery of the Ekofisk field. The finding marks a turning point in the history of Norway and kicks off an unprecedented financial adventure. The thriller explores the consequences of 50 years of offshore drilling by the Norwegian government.

TrustNordisk has sold the film to Canada (Mongrel Media), Japan (Inter Film), South Korea (AtNine), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Hong Kong (Sundream Motion Pictures), Poland (Hagi Film), Former Yugoslavia (Cinemania), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Foxx Media Group), as well as India, Pakistan and Afghanistan (Impact Films).

“It is wonderful to see that the success of ‘The Wave’ and ‘The Quake’ continues with the third disaster movie from Fantefilm that has again been able to exceed the level of action and impressive VFX combined with high quality drama,” said Susan Wendt, TrustNordisk’s managing director.

“The North Sea” was co-written by Harald Rosenløw Eeg, who also penned “The Quake” and “The Wave,” and Lars Gudmestad, whose credits include the Norwegian thriller “Headhunters.” Producers are Martin Sundland, Catrin Gundersen and Therese Bøhn.

The cast is headlined by Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy”), Rolf Kristian Larsen (“Cold Prey”), Anders Baasmo Christiansen (“Kon-Tiki”), Bjørn Floberg (“Out Stealing Horses”) and Anneke von der Lippe (“Atlantic Crossing”). They key crew includes Pål Ulvik Rokseth, the cinematographer of Apple’s mini-series “Defending Jacob” and Paul Greengrass’ “22 July.”

Slated for a release in theaters on Oct. 29, “The North Sea” previously sold to the U.K. (Elysian Film Group), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Koch Films), France (Mediawan), Benelux (Just Licensing), Italy (Minerva Pictures Group), Spain (Mediaset Espana), Russia and the Baltics (VLG.FILM) and Latin America (California Filmes).

Norway’s first disaster film, “The Wave,” became both the highest-grossing and most watched film of 2015 with more than 800,000 tickets sold. “The Quake,” directed by Andersen, delivered the biggest opening weekend of 2018 and topped the box office that year.

Watch the trailer above.