TrustNordisk Scores Major Sales on Norwegian Disaster Movie ‘The North Sea;’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

TrustNordisk has closed key deals on John Andreas Andersen’s anticipated Norwegian disaster film “ The North Sea .”

Now in post-production, the ambitious movie is produced by Fantefilm Fiksjon, which previously delivered the Scandinavian blockbusters “The Quake” and “The Wave” that TrustNordisk sold around the world.

The film, the trailer for which has just been unveiled by TrustNordisk, opens on Christmas Eve in 1969 as the Norwegian government announces that the country is home to the world’s largest offshore oil platform following the discovery of the Ekofisk field. The finding marks a turning point in the history of Norway and kicks off an unprecedented financial adventure. The thriller explores the consequences of 50 years of offshore drilling by the Norwegian government.

TrustNordisk has sold the film to Canada (Mongrel Media), Japan (Inter Film), South Korea (AtNine), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Hong Kong (Sundream Motion Pictures), Poland (Hagi Film), Former Yugoslavia (Cinemania), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Foxx Media Group), as well as India, Pakistan and Afghanistan (Impact Films).

“It is wonderful to see that the success of ‘The Wave’ and ‘The Quake’ continues with the third disaster movie from Fantefilm that has again been able to exceed the level of action and impressive VFX combined with high quality drama,” said Susan Wendt, TrustNordisk’s managing director.

“The North Sea” was co-written by Harald Rosenløw Eeg, who also penned “The Quake” and “The Wave,” and Lars Gudmestad, whose credits include the Norwegian thriller “Headhunters.” Producers are Martin Sundland, Catrin Gundersen and Therese Bøhn.

The cast is headlined by Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy”), Rolf Kristian Larsen (“Cold Prey”), Anders Baasmo Christiansen (“Kon-Tiki”), Bjørn Floberg (“Out Stealing Horses”) and Anneke von der Lippe (“Atlantic Crossing”). They key crew includes Pål Ulvik Rokseth, the cinematographer of Apple’s mini-series “Defending Jacob” and Paul Greengrass’ “22 July.”

Slated for a release in theaters on Oct. 29, “The North Sea” previously sold to the U.K. (Elysian Film Group), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Koch Films), France (Mediawan), Benelux (Just Licensing), Italy (Minerva Pictures Group), Spain (Mediaset Espana), Russia and the Baltics (VLG.FILM) and Latin America (California Filmes).

Norway’s first disaster film, “The Wave,” became both the highest-grossing and most watched film of 2015 with more than 800,000 tickets sold. “The Quake,” directed by Andersen, delivered the biggest opening weekend of 2018 and topped the box office that year.

Watch the trailer above.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Variety

Fran Kranz’s Sundance Drama ‘Mass’ Gets Sold By Kinology to Major Distributors (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mass,” Fran Kranz’s critically acclaimed searing chamber drama, is set to travel in many territories, sold to them by Paris-based outfit Kinology (“Annette,” “Ahed’s Knee”). The movie world premiered at Sundance and is playing at San Sebastian in the New Directors section. Kranz’s screenwriting and directorial debut, “Mass” unfolds years after a tragic shooting and revolves around two sets of parents — the victim’s and the perpetrator’s — who agree to meet and talk privately in an attempt to move forward. Since boarding the film’s international sales in June, Kinology has sold it to Australia/NZ (Madman), Scandinavia (NonStop), Spain (La Aventura), Taiwan...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Gomorrah’ Season 5 Trailer Unveiled Ahead of November Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky has unveiled the official trailer for the fifth and final season of “Gomorrah,” Italy’s cult crime series produced by Sky Studios and ITV-owned Cattleya in collaboration with Germany’s Beta Film, which is the show’s international distributor. “Gomorrah” 5 is set to air locally on Nov. 19 after world premiering as the closing event of the CannesSeries fest on Oct. 13. The show is based on an idea by Italian writer Roberto Saviano who wrote a best-selling mob exposé by the same title. The final instalment of the hyper-realistic skein, which is Italy’s biggest TV export, will bow on Sky in...
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Chilean Thriller 'Immersion' Bows Trailer Starring Pablo Larraín Regular Alfredo Castro (EXCLUSIVE)

Picked up by Latido Films at last year’s San Sebastian Film Festival, Chilean suspense-thriller “Immersion,” headed by Chile’s biggest star and Pablo Larraín regular, Alfredo Castro, has dropped its first trailer, which Variety bows exclusively. Nicolás Postiglione’s debut feature, which he co-wrote with fellow filmmakers Agustín Toscano (“The Snatch Thief”)...
MOVIES
Variety

Colombia’s Juan Sebastián Mesa in San Sebastian World Premiere ‘Rust,’ Cultures Clashes & Rituals

Having been unveiled at San Sebastian’s 2016 Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum, Juan Sebastian Mesa’s second film, “Rust,” mow world premieres at San Sebastian. It follows Jorge, a young Colombian farmer, working at a coffee plantation. Confronted by a growing plague which is ruining the harvest and feeling deeply alone – he is the only one of his generation who has remained in the countryside – the ghost of his past reemerges as the local festivities approach, culminating in encounters with his first love and his childhood friends.
MOVIES
Variety

Guadalajara Film Festival Celebrates a Near Return to Normal

An in-person Guadalajara Film Festival (FICG), which has moved its traditional spring dates to the fall, runs Oct. 1-9 this year. It opens with Dennis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” following its splash in Venice, and closes with the North American premiere of the first two episodes of Netflix’s animated series “Maya and the Three” from Mexico’s Jorge Gutiérrez (“The Book of Life,” “El Tigre”). Given the ongoing pandemic that is still hampering some travel, the festival expects fewer participants. Speaking to Variety in mid-September, festival director Estrella Araiza said that at that moment the Festival had about 300 confirmed participants while it normally had as many as 1,500. Cinemas...
MOVIES
Variety

Dutch Features Sells ‘Rudy’s Crazy Christmas Show’ to Canal Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Dutch Features Global Entertainment has sold live-action children series “Rudy’s Crazy Christmas Show” to the pay TV group Canal Plus in France and French-speaking Africa. The series will be broadcast over the Christmas holidays on Dec.25 and 26 on Canal Plus. The Dutch show, which will be dubbed in French, follows a child superstar, Rudy (Kylian de Pagter), and Sara (Noëlle Simson), an 11-year-old girl who suffers from a serious illness and hopes to receive a medical treatment in France. When Rudy wakes up in Sara’s garage due to a misunderstanding, her parents decide to keep Rudy hostage and ask his...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Cure (2021 movie) 4K restoration 1997 movie, trailer, release date

A frustrated detective deals with the case of several gruesome m—–s committed by people who have no recollection of what they’ve done. Startattle.com – Cure 2021. Distributor : Eureka Entertainment / Shochiku-Fuji Company / A Contracorriente Films / Cowboy Booking International / Home Vision Entertainment (HVE) / Janus Films / MK2 Diffusion / Madman Entertainment / Mediatres Estudio / Pioneer LDC / Tartan Video / Warner Home Video.
MOVIES
Variety

Mystery and Romance Genres Dominate Busan’s Expanding E-IP Market

Mystery-themed content is a key strand of the E-IP market set to take place next month alongside the Busan International Film Festival. The pitching and intellectual property trading event (Oct. 11-14, 2021) is the only component of Busan’s Asian Content and Film Market this year that will be operated as a hybrid combining both online and onsite events. The longstanding rights market for completed films, in contrast, will be online-only for the second year, due to ongoing anti-COVID restrictions. The impetus for the E-IP market’s in-person component comes from the vibrancy of the marketplace for intellectual properties of many kinds that can...
MOVIES
Variety

Brillante Mendoza’s ‘Gensan Punch’ Set as HBO Original Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gensan Punch,” the upcoming film by celebrated Filipino director Brillante Mendoza (“Kinatay,” “Ma’ Rosa,” “Alpha: The Right To Kill”), has been set as an HBO Asia Original movie. It will become available on regional streaming service HBO Go in the next few months. Ahead of that, the film will have its world premiere next month at the Busan International Film Festival, and follow that with an out-of-competition gala selection at November’s Tokyo International Film Festival. In Busan, it appears in the Window on Asian Cinema” section and is also one of seven Asian films nominated for the festival’s Kim Jiseok Award. The...
MOVIES
Variety

Fremantle Expands Group COO Andrea Scrosati’s Role to CEO for Continental Europe

Fremantle has promoted Andrea Scrosati, expanding his current group COO role with the additional role of CEO for continental Europe, increasing the markets he will be in charge of within the growing RTL-owned production and distribution giant. Scrosati will continue reporting to Jennifer Mullin, who is Fremantle’s group CEO. He will now have the added responsibility for Fremantle’s businesses in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Nordics and Poland. These markets join Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Israel, which already report to him. Scrosati will continue to oversee Fremantle’s global drama unit, its mergers and acquisitions strategy, plus marketing and communications, as well as the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Golden Horse Film Finance Market Expands to Record 63 Projects

A total of 44 film projects, including one executive produced by the Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett, have been selected shortlisted for this year’s Golden Horse Film Project Promotion, organizers announced on Monday. The Chinese-language project market takes place on the sidelines of the prestigious Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan. Among the selections, 37 are works in development. Seven are works-in-progress that are still searching for finishing funds or partners for co-production. Together with the 19 TV series projects announced earlier, this year’s Golden Horse FPP boasts a total of 63 projects. Last year, the FPP counted 40. In pre-COVID 2019, it...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

