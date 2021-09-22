“Are You Thinking What I’m Thinking?” opens Saturday at the P.V. Art Center

On occasion, something delayed may turn out even better when it does finally happen, and this may be the case with “Are You Thinking What I’m Thinking?”, an art show that was to open on March 15 of last year but finally debuts this year, on Saturday, Sept. 25, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Palos Verdes Art Center, and just upstairs from a remarkable exhibition of work by sculptor Eugene Daub.