Report: Chelsea Make Initial Contract Offer for Antonio Rudiger

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea have made their initial offer to extend Antonio Rudiger's stay at the club, according to reports.

The west Londoners have been working to extend the Germany international's past 2022 to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year, but it has been reported that the 28-year-old's future hangs in the balance, with Chelsea waiting for a decision over the defender's future.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a January move for the former AS Roma man, who is demanding a significant pay rise to further his stay at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2wL1_0c47OHUN00
Twitter: Antonio Rudiger

During his recent appearance on the 'London is Blue' podcast, Matt Law of The Telegraph provided a major update on Rudiger's contract situation.

Law said: "(Chelsea) have offered him around £140,000-per-week, which is a good increase on what he’s on. Let’s face it, it’s pretty much an opening offer. What you get will probably be above what the opening offer is."

It was reported recently that Real Madrid are also in the hunt for players whose contracts are set to expire, and the Spanish giants are being 'attentive' to developments in the contract saga surrounding Rüdiger and Chelsea despite Thomas Tuchel's confidence in keeping hold of his man.

The defender has established his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet in west London since being handed a new lease following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to the club in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cH6xc_0c47OHUN00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rüdiger, who currently earns around £130,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge, wants his wages increased to £200,000-a-week if he is to extend his stay at the club past 2022.

However, Chelsea are not yet willing to match the center-half's salary expectations, which could pave the way for a potential exit next summer, with the likes of PSG reportedly interested in adding Rüdiger to their ranks.

The former AS Roma man amassed 34 outings across all competitions last term, playing a key role in his side's route to Champions League glory and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

