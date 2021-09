Prince Philip’s will is to remain secret for at least 90 years. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April at the age of 99 but the document detailing his last wishes and the division of his assets will not be made public in order to protect the “dignity” of his wife, Queen Elizabeth, and other members of the royal family, judge Sir Andrew McFarlane ruled on Thursday (16.09.21).

U.K. ・ 11 DAYS AGO