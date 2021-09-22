CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pullman, WA

Schools feel the pinch of bus driver shortage

By Angela Palermo, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 6 days ago

In Pullman, a shortage of bus drivers may soon begin impacting school activities.

With field trips, away games and other extracurricular activities locked in, the Pullman School District has been scrambling to fill gaps in its bus schedule. According to Executive Director of Operations Joe Thornton, two regular routes are currently vacant.

“Eventually a driver will get sick and we’re going to have to cancel something,” he said. “There’s been lots of days where every available person that can drive, including three people who have a different job, is being used.”

As the shortage stretches staff members beyond their typical duties, Thornton is anxiously awaiting the point where “something’s going to give.”

Just a week ago, a bus driver took the middle school football team to Lewiston for a game, returned to Pullman to drive the afternoon bus route and then went back to Lewiston to pick up the students.

“Right now, we’ve been able to move everything around and make it work,” he said. “But it’ll hit a point where we’re not able to plug all those holes.”

The school district is offering $22.98 per hour to anyone willing to drive its big yellow school buses. Drivers will also be reimbursed for the costs involved with getting a commercial driver’s license and passenger endorsement.

Palouse Superintendent Mike Jones says his school district also has a limited number of bus drivers, but it is managing to cover all the regular routes and activities.

“We can always use additional bus drivers,” Jones said. “There is a shortage.”

At the Colton School District, administrators are desperate to recruit more people for the job. Brad Nilson, who works in maintenance, transportation and grounds, said he’ll probably be driving buses if no one signs up.

He currently has three regular bus drivers and two substitute teachers who help out in a pinch. However, two of those drivers are going to Arizona in November.

“Someone in the office is going to have to get their CDL,” Nilson joked. “It’s going to be tough.”

When he first started working for the school district 24 years ago, it had four bus routes. Now, it’s down to three.

He hopes to bring on community members who may be available for part-time work, like retirees or stay-at-home parents. But for some prospective drivers, the pay and split schedule might not be worth it.

“I used to have plenty of subs and people were fighting over taking trips,” Nilson said. “Now, there’s a lack of people that want to do it.”

If current trends don’t change, Thornton is worried the Pullman School District will have to cancel extracurricular trips or begin shortening bus routes. He already lost a few drivers near the beginning of the pandemic.

The role is typically filled by retired people, a demographic at a higher risk for severe complications from the virus.

“We lost a couple of drivers because of COVID-19,” Thornton said. “Some said they wanted to hunker down and stay at home because of their age.”

Bus drivers usually work a split shift — about two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon.

If the shortage gets worse, some students may have to wait for the bus to take them home after school because their usual driver isn’t available. And if routes get shortened, Thornton said, they might even need to go further to catch the bus.

“If there’s anyone out there who has the time and would like to work with kids at the school district, we would love to train them,” he said.

Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Education
Local
Washington Traffic
Local
Washington Education
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker. (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our plans.”. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thornton
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
605
Followers
79
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy