Sparks fly during commissioners' redistricting discussion

Two proposed plans for redistricting of Lee County’s voting precincts will be presented to the public for input on Oct. 4.

The Lee County Board of Commissioners picked the plans at the Monday night meeting and the discussion wasn’t without some tense conversation.

The redistricting is required as a result of the Census 2020, which found shifts in population among the four voting districts, according to Don Kovasckitz, Strategic Services director for Lee County.

He presented four scenarios at the Sept. 8 meeting and presented a fifth Monday at the request of County Manager John Crumpton.

The electoral districts must be based on population, not political affiliations, race or voter registration, Kovasckitz said.

The key is to ensure that each district is as close as possible to the “ideal deviation,” Kovasckitz said.

That is figured by taking the county’s total population, which is 63,285, based on the census figure, and divide that by four, which is the number of electoral districts in the county.

That difference between the two is the “ideal population” for the districts. The total deviation in each district must be less than 5%, Kovasckitz explained.

That number is established under state and federal voting rights laws. The same laws prohibit the use of voting data.

Commissioner Bill Carver asked about including voting records to draw the electoral district lines.

‘I was under the impression that we had options that were significantly different and I was expecting to see something like that,” he said.

Carver then asked if the number of times residents had voted in the past would be included.

The answer was no, according to County Attorney Whitney Parrish.

“Just pulling voter data, there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s a public record,” she said.

But such data cannot be used in creating voting districts, she said.

Carver then asked if a voter record showing the number of people who voted would be allowed.

Again, Parrish replied no.

Carver continued to press on the issue, prompting Commissioner Robert Reives to interrupt.

“I didn’t come to this meeting to figure out how to violate the law,” he said. “I don’t want to waste my time sitting here arguing how to get around the law.”

“That’s not what I was doing,” Carver replied.

“When lawyers tell you what you can and cannot and should not do,” Reives said, “and you’re looking for a way around that, I consider that a waste of time.”

Carver said he thought voter records indicating how many times a person had voted in past elections would be allowed, but Parrish again said no.

“I misunderstood the letter,” he said referring to a letter Parrish sent to commissioners last week.

Commissioner Andre Knechnt then made a motion to approve two plans.

The motion was unanimously approved.