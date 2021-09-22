CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget Honors Late Norm Macdonald: 'He Was One of the Most Important People in My Life'

By Rodolfo Vieira
Bob Saget was one of the people most affected by the passing of actor Norm Macdonald and recently paid tribute to his lost friend during one of his podcasts.

The "Full House" star had a long and very close friendship with Macdonald, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 61 following a private battle with cancer.

According to Saget, he was "not functioning too well" after learning of the actor's passing and even got emotional a handful of times while sharing the memories he had of him.

A HUGE LOSS

The 65-year-old described Macdonald as "one of the most important people" in his life, as well one of the sweetest, and recalled how much they loved each other.

Mcdonald didn't want to say mean things about him because they were friends.

Saget, who met the late star when he was just 17 years old, remembered his friend as someone who truly cared about people and someone who "felt the human condition so deeply that it affected him in different ways."

The two worked together on several occasions, with Saget directing Macdonald in the 1998 film "Dirty Work," which the late "Saturday Night Live" actor helped write and starred in.

A POSITIVE INFLUENCE

During his podcast. Saget said that Macdonald made him better, not only as a person but also as a comedian, and that he was a true friend and their "friendship was really very deep."

Saget was unaware of the 61-year-old-year-old's diagnosis but claimed that he suspected something was wrong in the months before Macdonald's death.

THEIR LAST WORDS

According to him, he got a text from Macdonald a week before his passing that just said: "I love you." Through tears, Saget told fans how his last words to him were: "I love you, Norm." He added:

"One of the gifts of my life is that he loved me and that I loved him. Hell, I'm always going to love him. I mean, there's not another guy like this guy."

The two comedians had such a strong and tight bond that Macdonald even hesitated to be a part of the "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget" back in 2008.

The "Fuller House" alum recalled how Macdonald didn't want to say mean things about him because they were friends and how a part of the special was cut before its release because Mcdonald bombed on purpose.

