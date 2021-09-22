Dominant second half keeps Lee in first

Lee County’s Thomas Perry (8) and Logan Jordan (10) pass the ball between themselves during a match earlier in the season. Lee is tied for the lead in the Sandhills Conference after four league matches. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

After four conference matches, Lee County’s soccer team finds itself at the head of the class in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference.

The Yellow Jackets made their way down to Rockingham on Monday evening and drubbed Richmond 5-2, scoring three unanswered goals down the stretch after the spirited Raiders had played them even in the first half.

