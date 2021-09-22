His View: Religious vaccine exemptions are bogus
The COVID-19 tragedy continues to unfold like a horror movie where you yell at the actors on the screen, “Don’t open that door!” Substitute, “Get the vaccine!” In this case, the vaccine is one of three FDA-approved versions and all of them work well against the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccinated people are five times less likely than unvaccinated people to be infected. Vaccinated people are 10 times less likely to be hospitalized compared with the unvaccinated. Vaccinated people are 10 times less likely to die in the hospital compared to the unvaccinated. More than 674,000 Americans have died … so far.dnews.com
Comments / 0