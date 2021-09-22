CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

How To Know if There’s Something Wrong With Your Tap Water

By Stephanie Ross
lastheplace.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s frustrating and gross to take a sip of water and notice a bad taste and foul odor. Here’s how to know if there’s something wrong with your tap water. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, even though the United States has some of the best drinking water globally, homeowners may still notice unpleasant tastes and alarming colors coming out of their faucets. Here’s how to know if there’s something wrong with your tap water.

lastheplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Is there lead in my water? How do I know if my water is safe to drink?

Recently, the lead levels in Pittsburgh water tested at one of the lowest levels in more than two decades.That said, individual households or neighborhoods may still have issues. Most of the lead in people’s water supply today comes from location-specific sources, such as lead service lines running from a house to the water main, lead pipes (more likely in houses built before 1986), lead soldering on pipes or brass faucets. Over time, water corrodes the metal, and the lead seeps into the water.
PITTSBURGH, PA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viralhatch.com

Homeless Guy Asks Young Burger King Employee ‘What can I buy for $.50?’ His Response Is an Unexpected Surprise!

The average fast food worker gets paid minimum wage and works long hours. They have to serve a variety of customers and cater to their demands. At some locations workers regularly wait on homeless people and oftentimes they only have a dollar or two to spend on what could be the only food they’ll eat all day. Such was the case at the Burger King where Matthew Resendez worked. It was located in the not so affluent part of town and so homeless people would frequent the place.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Tap Water#Bacteria#Water Supply#Drinking Water
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Eat Any Foods Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Warns

Companies recall individual products all the time, whether they've made a labeling error on a particular item's packaging or the product in question is determined to be a safety risk to customers. What's less common, however, is a health authority recommending that customers refrain from buying or consuming any of a company's wares. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now telling both consumers and retailers not to consume or sell any products from one particular food company due to the serious health risks foods they present. Read on to find out which company's products you should be getting rid of now.
ECONOMY
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
nwahomepage.com

Local water district CEO talks issues in taste, smell of tap water

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local water district CEO says the lack of rain could cause your water to taste or smell strange. For one Fayetteville resident, Alyssa Papineau, this bad tasting water seems to occur a few times a year. “The dirt taste in the water just gets overwhelming...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Live 95.9

If You Choose the Wrong Kitty Litter, Your Cat will Let You Know!

If you have ever tried to switch out your cat's kitty litter for a different type for any reason, without getting their approval first, you probably found out the hard way that it doesn't matter what you think. Maybe one brand is too dusty. Maybe one has an overpowering smell that you aren't particularly fond of. Maybe another one just doesn't contain the orders associated with a litter box. It could be anything. In the end... if your cat doesn't like it, then it's not going to last long in your home.
PETS
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
SPY

The Best Under-Sink Water Filters for Clean Water from the Tap

There’s nothing more refreshing than a cold glass of water after a long day or a tough workout. But if the water coming out of your tap tastes a little less than fresh, you may want to invest in a water filter. There are a few different options out there, including filtering pitchers that you keep in your fridge, as well as larger countertop dispensers from brands like Brita and Pur. But keeping those filled can be a little tedious, especially if you drink a lot of water in a day. That’s why one of the best options is an...
CatTime

World Rabies Day Is September 28th: Spread The Word & Vaccinate Your Pets

Mark this year's World Rabies Day, September 28th, by making sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, and encourage friends and family to do the same for their pets. Help us spread the word to promote prevention and raise awareness around the globe. The post World Rabies Day Is September 28th: Spread The Word & Vaccinate Your Pets appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy