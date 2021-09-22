After postponement, Moore County Schools set to meet

At the Sept. 13 meeting of the Moore County Board of Education, protesters and and signs were on hand. Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

CARTHAGE — After a meeting marked by protests and then postponed due to improper notice of a venue change, the Moore County Board of Education is set to meet Wednesday afternoon in a special called meeting.

Closed session for the meeting is set to take place at 3:30 p.m., with the open session beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Administration Building, 5277 U.S. 15-501. The agenda to be discussed will be the one set previously for the Sept. 13 special called meeting and includes public comments as well as action in regards to adherence to the requirements of Senate Bill 654 regarding the board’s monthly vote on face coverings.

At the Sept. 13 meeting, several dozen parents and supporters gathered outside the board’s offices in Carthage. Moore County Schools had originally announced a special called meeting for Monday afternoon and then changed locations due to the possibility of a large crowd showing up for the masking discussions.

On Sept. 10, Moore County Schools issued a statement saying that additional safety protocols would be in place for the Sept. 13 meeting. The protocols were established with the assistance of the Moore County Schools Police and outside law enforcement. The meeting had initially been scheduled to take place at West Pine Elementary School, but was changed to the Central Office on U.S. Hwy. 15-501 in Carthage.

Law enforcement had also recommended the use of metal detectors to gain entry to the meeting as is common for many government meetings. Officials also announced there would be heightened police presence at the meeting.

Initially, school officials had said there would be no rallies or gatherings allowed on site, stating that members of the public could attend the meeting and offer public comments, but would not be permitted to “gather or loiter on school system premises.”

On Sept. 13, after consulting with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Moore County Schools Police, Moore County Schools announced that it would “accommodate a peaceful demonstration ahead of the board of education meeting Monday afternoon.

As the Moore County Board of Education met in closed session, protesters gathered with signs and waiting for the public portion of the meeting. It was soon announced that the meeting had been adjourned and rumors circulated as to why. Protesters left when it became apparent that the meeting would not happen.

On Sept. 17, Moore County Schools announced updated guidelines for demonstrations, which are expected at Wednesday’s meeting. According to information sent media outlets by the school system, the guidelines include:

Assembly may begin no earlier than 30 minutes prior to the start of the public meeting.

Assembly must disperse no later than 30 minutes after the conclusion of the public meeting.

No bull horns or other types of amplification systems that would disrupt the normal business operations of the school or a public meeting will be permitted.

Moore County Schools Police will provide direction for a dedicated staging area(s) as well as parking for demonstrators.

If there is more than one group demonstrating, Moore County Schools Police will provide direction for separate staging areas at which to assemble.

Members of the public who wish to comment can do so either in person or by phone.

A sign-up sheet for those wanting to speak in person will be available at the Central Office building Wednesday — the day of the meeting — from 5:45 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. Those wanting to speak via phone can sign up online during the same time frame or call 910-944-3171.

On Monday, Moore County announced that 142 more cases of COVID-19 had been added to the county’s totals as well as three new deaths. There are currently 652 “active” cases in Moore County, according to the NC Department of Health & Human Services. Over the past seven days, Moore County has averaged 60.3 cases per day with a 16% positive result of COVID-19 tests. Currently, 17 people are hospitalized, according to the data. In all, since the statistics began being kept, Moore County has had 226 deaths and 12,479 confirmed cases. The total estimated recovered cases is 11,601.

Data released last week also indicated that six clusters of COVID-19 have been linked to Moore County Schools. A Cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more infections in a school.