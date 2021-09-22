CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Duquesne finds positives in road setback

By Zac Weiss
pittsburghsoccernow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duquesne Men’s Soccer Team traveled to East Lansing hoping for a result, but fell short 1-0 to Michigan State Tuesday night in a non-conference affair. “Overall I think it was a good performance from us,” Duquesne coach Chase Brooks said. “Defensively, I think we’re getting better and better as the season goes along… We talked to the guys at halftime about growing up and maturing in an environment like this, where you’re on the road at a quality site playing a quality team. You’ve got to make sure you bring your best and do it for 90 minutes. I think we learned that the hard way a little tonight because we weren’t at our best for the entire 90. But the second 45 was pretty solid overall for us.”

