CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Drought in southwest US worst in over a century, induced by climate change, says government report

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mud9i_0c47N6tq00

Climate change has led to the worst drought on record in the US and rainfall has been at the lowest 20-month level since 1895 in the region, according to a new government report released on Tuesday.

Southwest US, including the states of Arizona , Utah, Colorado , New Mexico, Nevada , and California , received the “lowest total precipitation” over the 20-month period from January 2020 through August 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) report .

During that period, the southwest also had the third-highest daily average temperatures since 1895.

“The warm temperatures that helped to make this drought so intense and widespread will continue (and increase) until stringent climate mitigation is pursued and regional warming trends are reversed,” the study said.

Several reports and studies have found that this severe drought has led to unprecedented water shortages in western reservoirs, threatening drinking, agricultural, and tribal water supplies. Experts have also highlighted that water scarcity in the region has affected power generation from hydroelectric plants, as well as fishing and recreational activities.

The severe drought is also linked to the massive western wildfire seasons of 2020 and 2021, which were fuelled by the lack of precipitation and surface moisture.

Based on the costs of similar droughts in the past, experts have warned that economic losses due to climate change-induced drought, which won’t be calculable until the event ends, could be around billions of dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5kOk_0c47N6tq00

Rainfall in the US southwest comes via storms that develop over the Pacific Ocean traveling along the jet stream and making landfall on the western coast, typically in the cool season.

Alternatively, precipitation may come from the north American monsoon — “a wind system that transports moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of California, and Gulf of Mexico and precipitates from thunderstorms generated over the Four Corners region”. The Four Corners region includes Arizona, Utah , Colorado and New Mexico .

However, successive failures of precipitation seasons have led to a build-up of dry conditions.

“First, the winter storms of 2020 brought below-average precipitation to California and Nevada generating low rainfall amounts and snowpack,” the authors of the study noted in a statement.

They added that a failure of the summer monsoon in 2020 led to the driest summer in history in the southwest, and a dryer-than-normal winter in 2020-21 then led to further precipitation deficits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytbId_0c47N6tq00

High temperatures during the period, “significantly contributed to by climate change”, have caused more woes, the researchers added.

High local temperatures have led to an increase in evaporation of water from soils and vegetation, magnifying the effects of the rainfall deficits, and significantly intensifying the drought. Due to extreme air temperatures, less water in the soil evaporates, and this energy instead goes into heating the lower atmosphere, “further exacerbating the drought and leading to heatwaves”, the experts added.

The researchers called for further studies to assess the influence of key ocean-atmosphere interactions that affect weather and climate variability over the US.

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Code Red: Climate Change will Affect Every American

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Emergence of dinosaurs was driven by volcanoes powering ancient climate change

The rise of the dinosaurs during the middle to late Triassic period, more than 230 million years ago, coincided with significant environmental changes powered by major volcanic eruptions, new research has revealed. The volcanoes drove an increase in global temperatures and humidity, which had a considerable impact on the development...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis demands a redistribution of wealth to fix it

After centuries of pococurante human behaviour towards the planet, it’s official: climate change has reached “code red for humanity”. Given the history and profiteering from climate abuse, the burden to combat environmental damage must fall on wealthy nations that relished centuries of unfettered climate exploitation. As each year goes by,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Canadian miners trapped 1km underground forced to undergo gruelling 10-hour climb to freedom

Thirty-nine workers trapped underground at a mine in Canada for over 35 hours are now faced with a gruelling 10-hour vertical climb to reach the surface. “The ascent has begun,” Jeff Lewis, a spokesperson for Vale, the Brazilian company that owns the mine, was quoted as saying by the Toronto Star. “We expect all 39 to be on the surface tonight.”
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Biden nominates 9 candidates for federal prosecutor posts

President Joe Biden is nominating nine lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, a diverse group of candidates in the latest round of picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominations, announced by the White House on Tuesday, are expected to run the federal prosecutors’ offices in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sea lion bites tourist for not giving it fish in Mexico

Hilarious footage shows the moment a sea lion bites a tourist for not giving it fish in Mexico. Footage filmed off the coast of Cabo San Lucus shows Paige Keiser getting bit by a not-so-happy sea lion on September 19, 2021, with the video getting over 3.5 Million plays on TikTok in less than 10 days.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy