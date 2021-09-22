CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Western Rolls Past Bulldogs 3-1

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- After overcoming a second-set hiccup, the Missouri Western volleyball team dispatched Truman State 3-1 (25-16, 15-25, 25-8, 25-18) in non-conference action on Tuesday night. Katherine White led a solid Griffons attack with 15 kills on the night, with Ali Tauchen (14) and Allie Kerns (13) also finishing in double figures for the match. Jenna Boland dished out a career-best 49 assists and added three service aces as the Griffons moved to 8-3 on the year.

gogriffons.com

Volleyball Downs Pittsburg State 3-1

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Although the offensive production may have been a bit off the pace that head coach Marian Carbin prefers, the end result suited Missouri Western just fine as the Griffons handed Pittsburg State its first MIAA loss of the year with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23) win on Friday. Allie Kerns posted 12 of MWSU's 47 kills on the night, with Jessica Sachen adding three service aces to her team-leading 22 digs.
SPORTS

