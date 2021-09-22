Missouri Western Rolls Past Bulldogs 3-1
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- After overcoming a second-set hiccup, the Missouri Western volleyball team dispatched Truman State 3-1 (25-16, 15-25, 25-8, 25-18) in non-conference action on Tuesday night. Katherine White led a solid Griffons attack with 15 kills on the night, with Ali Tauchen (14) and Allie Kerns (13) also finishing in double figures for the match. Jenna Boland dished out a career-best 49 assists and added three service aces as the Griffons moved to 8-3 on the year.gogriffons.com
