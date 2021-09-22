CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

What do you think of Sunderland’s owners potentially ‘going global’ and buying other clubs?

By Editor Gav
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut simply, I think it’s a crucial stage in the evolution of Sunderland AFC. Sir Alex Ferguson once generously described us as “a small club from the North East”, and much as that may have stung the pride of many fans, in the grand scheme of global football it wasn’t far off the truth. While it can be said that at that time we were on an elite, global stage, we were effectively floating on the surface, bloated and buoyed by years of aimless investment.

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Cashless SAFC: What do you think about the decision that the club has taken?

I’m in a very happy place right now regarding our club - as a Sunlun fan this is a wonderful place to be. So much positivity, so much optimism…. We have a new owner who wants the best for our club; we have a manager who looks to play exciting football; we have a recruitment team that looks to excel itself; coaches at the academy who look to the future; players we can be proud of… we even have midfielders who can shoot equally well with both feet.
SOCCER
BBC

A World Cup every two years: What do you think?

Former Arsenal manager and now Fifa's head of global development Arsene Wenger is proposing a biennial World Cup. The Frenchman believes it is a "gamble" worth taking to "make football better". “We can organise a World Cup every two years because that is where the best play against the best...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Mooy
Person
Juan Sartori
SB Nation

On This Day (27 Sep 2009): Steve Bruce’s Sunderland hit Mick McCarthy’s Wolves for five!

2009 was a year of change for Sunderland that officially spelled the end of our adventure with Drumaville. In the lead-up to 2009 getting underway, Ellis Short had already acquired a 30% stake in the club and financed Roy Keane’s final spending spree - which resulted in Keane resigning in December 2008 expressing his displeasure at the American’s apparent interference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Football Club#Sunderland Afc#Kld#Twitter#Group#Italian#League One Sunderland
SB Nation

Lucas Moura: Spurs “didn’t try to play” against Arsenal

You’d be forgiven as Spurs fans if you’ve been avoiding any and everything associated with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club today. It’s certainly tempting. One day after a North London Derby shellacking by Arsenal at the Emirates by a 3-1 scoreline that felt an awful lot worse than the final result, the mood in the fanbase is dismal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Former Greek Manager Talks Kostas Tsimikas and His Future at Liverpool

It’s been great to watch Kostas Tsimikas’ find his place on the team this season (and not just because of the excellent eyebag representation every time he’s on camera). Per former Greece assistant manager and Bolton Wanderers winger, Stelios Giannakopoulos, that’s absolutely expected and everyone should get ready to see more magic from the left-back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Your Weekend Transfer Rumour Round-Up

It’s not even October, but the rumour mill rests for no one. Let’s dive in to this weekend’s dubious gossip. Per reports from absolutely no one close to Liverpool, the Reds are almost ready to sign Juventus winger, Federico Chiesa, Brighton midfielder, Yves Bissouma, and are (as they have been for months now) on the brink of bringing Erling Haaland on board.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Spurs fans group asks to speak to board over concerns about direction of club

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has requested a meeting with the club’s board to discuss the “short and long-term strategic vision” for the club.Spurs have suffered successive Premier League defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.They appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in June following a protracted search for a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.We've asked the Club for a meeting to explain its strategy. https://t.co/8iunMvGiFb— THST (@THSTOfficial) September 28, 2021But, despite topping the table after beginning the new campaign with a trio of 1-0 wins, the Portuguese coach’s position is already coming under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw.Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.And Klopp will be relieved at that after Ivan Toney had what would have been a late winner ruled out for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Match Analysis

Manchester City’s 1-0 victory at Chelsea took the blues into 2nd place in the Premier League, ad gave them the ideal start to one of the most difficult weeks of the season so far. The blues travel to Paris to face PSG on Tuesday, before a top of the table...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur: Everything sucks

Three first half goals from Arsenal were more than enough as the Gunners handed Tottenham Hotspur an awful defeat by the final score of 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Nuno Espirito Santo made three changes from his lineup against Chelsea. Lucas Moura returned after a short spell due to injury while Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga returned to the back line. Emerson Royal, Cuti Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were all moved to the bench, giving Nuno good options to freshen the squad up in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: North London Derby Day

The North London Derby is the date that everybody circles when the Premier League schedule releases. The Arsenal-Tottenham rivalry is the best in the division. The Gunners hold the all-time, head-to-head lead — 83W, 54D, 66L. But Spurs have gotten the better of Arsenal lately — 3W, 2D, 1L over the last three seasons. And because who doesn’t love more stats and records, that recent win is Tottenham’s only one away to Arsenal in their last 28 attempts at the Emirates and Highbury before that (1W, 11D, 16L).
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy