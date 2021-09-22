What do you think of Sunderland’s owners potentially ‘going global’ and buying other clubs?
Put simply, I think it’s a crucial stage in the evolution of Sunderland AFC. Sir Alex Ferguson once generously described us as “a small club from the North East”, and much as that may have stung the pride of many fans, in the grand scheme of global football it wasn’t far off the truth. While it can be said that at that time we were on an elite, global stage, we were effectively floating on the surface, bloated and buoyed by years of aimless investment.rokerreport.sbnation.com
