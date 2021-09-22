CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Evergrande, PBOC Capping Gains Before FOMC

By Forex Crunch
 6 days ago

AUD/USD price suggests a bullish price action. China’s Evergrande and NBK headlines may weigh on the Aussie. FOMC tapering jitters may also affect the pair. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a mildly bullish picture. However, the bulls remain capped by the key technical hurdles. The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7250 at writing, up 0.33% … Continued.

Comments / 0

