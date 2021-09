Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw.Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.And Klopp will be relieved at that after Ivan Toney had what would have been a late winner ruled out for...

