Windows 11 will greet us with a large number of pop-ups. They are supposed to help users of the new system to get acquainted with its operation. As it is already known, Windows 11 will change a lot compared to previous versions, ranging from the layout through the new start menu to better performance. In connection with this Microsoft wants to find the best way to guide users through the new system, and it will do this through pop-ups, which will appear while using the system.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO